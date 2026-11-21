Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

George Russell slams Max Verstappen after Las Vegas clash: ‘He walks around like he’s bigger and better than everyone’

Russell was highly frustrated with Verstappen following the incident that occurred in FP3

Ben Vinel

Published: Nov 21, 2026, 6:26 AM

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Jordan McKean - Formula 1 / Getty Images

George Russell has hit out at Max Verstappen after they collided in Free Practice 3 at Formula 1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Verstappen overtook the Mercedes ahead of Turn 14 in a quest for free air, but Russell moved to get back ahead, with the Dutchman unsuccessfully closing the door. Russell eventually muscled his rival out of the way, with the Red Bull racer later giving him the middle finger.

Russell was indignant at Verstappen’s driving, which earned him a warning from the stewards. “I think a warning was fine but, you know... There's nothing in the rules to say you cannot overtake someone who is starting the lap, but when you do this, you are screwing this person over,” the Briton told Sky Sport Italy.

“He does this week in week out with many drivers and everybody accepts it, and I'm not just going to accept somebody to screw me over like this and walk around like they're bigger and better than everyone else. Somebody's got to stand up to that guy.”

Meanwhile, Verstappen’s assessment of the situation in the post-qualifying press conference was straightforward: “Nothing happened.”

A warning is largely inconsequential as, unlike a reprimand, it cannot lead to a bigger penalty in the event of a repeat offence.

Why stewards gave Verstappen a warning

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Still, Verstappen was found responsible for the incident, and here is how the stewards viewed it.

“Both cars were approaching Turn 14, with Car 3 ahead of Car 63,” the stewards’ report read. “Car 3 braked earlier than expected and changed direction under braking. Car 63, approaching from behind, moved to the left and attempted to overtake on the inside. During the manoeuvre, the front axle of Car 63 was ahead of the mirror of Car 3. The two cars subsequently made contact.

“During the hearing, the drivers also discussed the informal gentlemen’s agreements concerning the preparation for a flying lap and the conduct expected between drivers in such situations. The Stewards noted these explanations but considered that such informal understandings were of limited relevance to the assessment of the incident. The decisive considerations were the actual movements of both cars and their relative positions.

“The Stewards therefore examined the braking and change of direction of Car 3, the evasive manoeuvre and positioning of Car 63 and taking into account the applicable Driving Standards Guidelines.

“The Stewards considered that Car 3’s change of direction under braking was unpredictable and contributed to the situation in which Car 63 had to move to the inside to avoid contact. While the Stewards did not consider the manoeuvre sufficiently serious to warrant a more severe penalty, they concluded that changing direction under braking in these circumstances fell below the standard of driving expected.

“Taking into account the circumstances of the incident, the Stewards determined that a Driver Warning was appropriate.”

Verstappen and Russell will share the front row in Saturday’s Las Vegas GP, having qualified respectively second and third with pacesetter Kimi Antonelli taking a five-place grid penalty.

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