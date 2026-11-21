Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

George Russell challenges Max Verstappen following Las Vegas practice clash

George Russell blasts Max Verstappen after their Las Vegas FP3 clash, saying "somebody's got to stand up to that guy"

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 21, 2026, 6:24 AM

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George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: EYE4images / NurPhoto via Getty Images





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Any hope that George Russell and Max Verstappen had buried the hatchet evaporated at Turn 14 on Friday night. Hours after banging wheels with the Red Bull driver in final practice at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Russell unleashed a blistering post-qualifying critique - just as the pair locked out the front row for Saturday night’s race.

The flashpoint came late in FP3 when Verstappen passed Russell before slowing ahead of Turn 14 to prepare his lap. Refusing to concede track position, Russell dived back down the inside, only for Verstappen to move under braking as the two made wheel-to-wheel contact. Verstappen complained over team radio that Russell had "pushed me into the barrier" and flashed his middle finger, while Russell quipped, "Fun and games, eh?"

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

Speaking after qualifying, Russell made clear his frustration went far beyond one practice corner.

"There's nothing in the rules that says you cannot overtake someone who is starting a lap, but you're screwing this person over," Russell said. "He does this week in and week out with many drivers and everybody accepts it."

"I'm not just going to accept somebody to screw me over like this and walk around like they're bigger and better than everyone else," he added. "Somebody's got to stand up to that guy."

Why Verstappen avoided a grid penalty

Russell was not the only driver irritated by Verstappen during a chaotic FP3. Lando Norris celebrated "instant karma" on team radio after Verstappen forced his way past and immediately locked up into the Turn 12 run-off, while stewards also investigated - and cleared - Verstappen for weaving in front of Alpine’s Franco Colapinto amid an engine deployment issue.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

For the Russell clash, stewards noted both drivers referenced "informal gentlemen's agreements" on lap preparation, but deemed those of "limited relevance". Concluding that Verstappen braked earlier than expected and changed direction under braking - falling "below the standard of driving expected" - they issued a driver warning.

That spared Verstappen the harsher fate of Mexico City three weeks ago, when he and Liam Lawson both received one-place grid penalties and a penalty point for an FP2 run-in.

Another chapter in F1’s most volatile rivalry

The warning proved decisive in qualifying. Although newly crowned World Champion Kimi Antonelli set the fastest time (1m33.893s), his five-place penalty elevated Verstappen (1m34.151s) to pole - just 0.073 seconds ahead of Russell (1m34.224s).

Their front-row pairing revives one of Formula 1’s fiercest feuds, stretching from their 2024 Qatar stewards’ room fallout - when Russell accused Verstappen of feeling "above the law" - to their 2025 Spanish Grand Prix collision. Earlier on Friday, 1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve warned on Sky F1 that Russell took an "unnecessary risk", adding, "You don't want to make an enemy of Max." With Verstappen leading Russell by 17 points for second in the standings (279 to 262), Russell clearly isn't listening.

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