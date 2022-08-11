Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Next / Red Bull's latest Mercedes F1 recruits a "statement of intent"
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Russell: Spa F1 flexi-floor clampdown could bring Mercedes into the mix

George Russell hopes the flexi-floor clampdown from the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix will bring Mercedes closer to the fight at the front against Ferrari and Red Bull.

Haydn Cobb
By:
, Autosport.com Editor
Russell: Spa F1 flexi-floor clampdown could bring Mercedes into the mix

In a move to restrict excessive car bouncing, the FIA will introduce measures aimed to halt the phenomenon by enforcing an Aerodynamic Oscillation Metric (AOM) that teams cannot exceed from the Spa-Francorchamps race.

It is also understood that the FIA is installing measures to outlaw tricks some teams are believed to have made in flexing their floors and planks to gain performance. 

The measures have been met by resistance from some teams who argue the FIA shouldn't be involved in how squads set-up their cars, while others argue car development has seen the problem severely reduced in recent races.

While the full impact of the AOM will be realised at the Belgian GP, having been just an advisory measure in the races before the summer break, Russell believes it could prove beneficial to Mercedes against its frontrunning rivals.

"I think there is no doubt that Ferrari and Red Bull will have pushed the regulations in that regard and we've respected it as the regulation was intended," Russell told Sky Sports F1 after the Hungarian GP.

"But there is no guarantees that it would bring them closer to us. We know if it was on our car it would make us slower. There is no guarantees, every car is different but it is not going to help them that is for sure."

George Russell, Mercedes W13, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

George Russell, Mercedes W13, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Reflecting on Mercedes' progress overall, Russell feels if the German manufacturer can get in range of the Ferrari and Red Bull pace then it can fight for regular podiums and possibly wins, having been impressed by the rate of improvement his team has produced with its W13 F1 car.

"Max and Red Bull are cruising," he added. "I think Max and Charles, they are on a similar level at the moment but I really feel for Charles because he is doing a superb job at the minute and he has been on the receiving end of a lot of bad luck.

"Max and Red Bull are just absolutely solid week-in, week-out. We've seen from the last couple of race weekends that they can just bring the car home and pick up the pieces but there is no doubt we are making progress.

"As a team we finished almost a minute behind the race winner at the start of the season but now it is 10 seconds in the last couple of races. So if we can continue on that path we will definitely be in the hunt.

"Spa is going to be interesting, there's going to be some changes to some regulations which may bring other teams towards us and I think we as a team have a lot of confidence in ourselves and faith that we are doing a great job and there is no reason we can't be in the mix."

Between June's Azerbaijan GP and last month's Hungarian GP, Mercedes saw at least one of its drivers on the F1 podium in the six-race stretch.

While in both France and Hungary Russell and teammate Lewis Hamilton finished on the rostrum together, with the younger Brit also taking pole position at the Hungaroring.

Read Also:
Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold
Previous article

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold
Next article

Red Bull's latest Mercedes F1 recruits a "statement of intent"

Red Bull's latest Mercedes F1 recruits a "statement of intent"
Haydn Cobb More from
Haydn Cobb
Hamilton: I’ll end my F1 career before I’m completely burnt out
Formula 1

Hamilton: I’ll end my F1 career before I’m completely burnt out

Marc Marquez to return to MotoGP paddock in Austria for Honda progress update Austrian GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Marc Marquez to return to MotoGP paddock in Austria for Honda progress update

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime
Formula Regional European Championship

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

George Russell More from
George Russell
Hamilton: "Huge" for Mercedes F1 to beat both Ferraris in Hungary Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: "Huge" for Mercedes F1 to beat both Ferraris in Hungary

Russell: "Very shocked" if Mercedes F1 is faster in race trim Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Russell: "Very shocked" if Mercedes F1 is faster in race trim

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone British GP Prime
Formula 1

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Mercedes: Flashes of F1 form are “annoying” trait of W13
Formula 1

Mercedes: Flashes of F1 form are “annoying” trait of W13

Verstappen condemns "disgusting" burning of Mercedes merchandise by fans
Formula 1

Verstappen condemns "disgusting" burning of Mercedes merchandise by fans

Latest news

Ferrari: Idea of F1 team orders discussed more outside than internally
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Idea of F1 team orders discussed more outside than internally

Ferrari says the use of team orders between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz is “more discussed outside Ferrari than inside Ferrari” as it targets parity with its Formula 1 drivers.

Aston Martin: CFD data shows F1 rear wing does not hurt rules intent
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin: CFD data shows F1 rear wing does not hurt rules intent

Aston Martin says simulation data it gave to the FIA proved that its radical rear wing idea did not scupper the intent of Formula 1's 2023 rules to improve racing.

When Indycar conquered F1 - Monzanapolis
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

When Indycar conquered F1 - Monzanapolis

Imagine a race between the best of Formula 1 and Indycar drivers.

The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes

Modern grand prix drivers like to think the tyres they work with are unusually difficult and temperamental. But, says  MAURICE HAMILTON, their predecessors faced many of the same challenges – and some even stranger…

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes Prime

The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes

Modern grand prix drivers like to think the tyres they work with are unusually difficult and temperamental. But, says  MAURICE HAMILTON, their predecessors faced many of the same challenges – and some even stranger…

Formula 1
17 h
The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1 Prime

The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1

Gordon Murray's Brabham BT46B 'fan car' was Formula 1 engineering at perhaps its most outlandish. Now fan technology has been successfully utilised on the McMurtry Speirling at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, could it be adopted by grand prix racing once again?

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

The seven-time F1 champion has been lumbered with a duff car before the 2022 Mercedes. Back in 2009, McLaren’s alchemists transformed the disastrous MP4-24. And now it’s happening again at his current team

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future Prime

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future

OPINION: Ferrari's numerous strategy blunders, as well as some of his own mistakes, have cost Charles Leclerc dearly in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle in the first half of the season. Though he is locked into a deal with Ferrari, few could blame Leclerc if he ultimately wanted to look elsewhere - just as Lewis Hamilton did with McLaren 10 years prior.

Formula 1
Aug 9, 2022
The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat Prime

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat

After being ditched by McLaren earlier in his F1 career Sergio Perez fought his way back into a seat with a leading team. BEN EDWARDS thinks the same could be happening to another member of the current grid

Formula 1
Aug 8, 2022
How studying Schumacher helped make Coulthard a McLaren F1 mainstay Prime

How studying Schumacher helped make Coulthard a McLaren F1 mainstay

Winner of 13 grands prix including Monaco and survivor of a life-changing plane crash, David Coulthard could be forgiven for having eased into a quiet retirement – but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, in fact he’s busier than ever, running an award-winning media company and championing diversity in motor racing. Not bad for someone who, by his own admission, wasn’t quite the fastest driver of his generation…

Formula 1
Aug 7, 2022
Could F1 move to a future beyond carbon fibre? Prime

Could F1 move to a future beyond carbon fibre?

Formula 1 has ambitious goals for improving its carbon footprint, but could this include banishing its favoured composite material? Pat Symonds considers the alternatives to carbon fibre and what use, if any, those materials have in a Formula 1 setting

Formula 1
Aug 6, 2022
The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move Prime

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move

Fernando Alonso’s bombshell switch to Aston Martin sent shockwaves through Formula 1, not least at Alpine that finds itself tangled in a contract standoff with Oscar Piastri. Not shy of a bold career move and with a CV punctuated by them, there were numerous hints that trouble was brewing.

Formula 1
Aug 4, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.