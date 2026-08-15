Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Formula E nearly man Nick Cassidy "sad" he doesn't have a title

Formula E
London ePrix I
Formula E nearly man Nick Cassidy "sad" he doesn't have a title

Max Verstappen pinpoints Red Bull's "big priority" for second half of F1 2026

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Max Verstappen pinpoints Red Bull's "big priority" for second half of F1 2026

George Russell still carries scars from 2020 Mercedes F1 call-up

Formula 1
Dutch GP
George Russell still carries scars from 2020 Mercedes F1 call-up

Two car chiefs ejected in Richmond after NASCAR Cup inspection issues

NASCAR Cup
Richmond
Two car chiefs ejected in Richmond after NASCAR Cup inspection issues

Christopher Bell pulls out of Truck race after Richmond postponement

NASCAR Truck
Richmond
Christopher Bell pulls out of Truck race after Richmond postponement

NASCAR Truck race at Richmond postponed to Saturday

NASCAR Truck
Richmond
NASCAR Truck race at Richmond postponed to Saturday

Frustration in Markham: IndyCar president calls out Green Savoree Promotions over delayed track build

IndyCar
Markham
Frustration in Markham: IndyCar president calls out Green Savoree Promotions over delayed track build

NASCAR Cup Richmond starting lineup: Ryan Blaney takes pole position

NASCAR Cup
Richmond
NASCAR Cup Richmond starting lineup: Ryan Blaney takes pole position
Formula 1 Dutch GP

George Russell still carries scars from 2020 Mercedes F1 call-up

George Russell has revealed he still carries scars from squeezing into Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes race seat for the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix

Lydia Mee
Published:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

Mercedes Formula 1 driver George Russell has revealed he still carries scars on his hips from squeezing into seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton's race seat during his appearance for the Brackley outfit at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix.

Russell, who was driving for Williams at the time, was called up to Mercedes for the penultimate race of 2020 after Hamilton tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking on the SAP Significant Figures show, Russell reflected on his debut with Mercedes. "I got the phone call on the Tuesday. I jumped in the car on Wednesday to see if I fit, and I did not," the Briton explained.

"It was Lewis and Valtteri Bottas, who were the two drivers at the time. They are quite a bit shorter than me. I've also got quite big flipper feet as well, which is quite tight in a Formula 1 car. And I was scrunched in, bent over, my shoes didn't fit. I'm a size 45, like 11.5, 11. And I had to wear size 43 shoes to fit in.

"But they were asking me, 'Is it OK? I was like, 'Yeah, totally fine. No issues, no issues. I'm driving, no matter what, I am driving this weekend.'"

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

In his first qualifying session for Mercedes, Russell secured second on the grid, missing out on pole position to Bottas by just 0.026 seconds. He took the lead at the start and managed to build an eight-second advantage before a safety car triggered a disastrous run of pitstops. Mercedes mistakenly fitted Bottas's tyres to Russell's car, which is against regulations, so he was forced to pit again on the following lap.

While recovering through the field, Russell suffered a late puncture. "I was on course to win the race and then it all got taken away," Russell added. "It was really tough, but I also knew what I showed in that race was enough that that would probably seal my future with this team.

"So as I said, if my career had stopped on that Sunday night thereafter, it probably would have affected me until this day." 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article King Willem-Alexander to present F1 Dutch GP winner's trophy at Zandvoort
Next article Max Verstappen pinpoints Red Bull's "big priority" for second half of F1 2026

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

King Willem-Alexander to present F1 Dutch GP winner's trophy at Zandvoort

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
King Willem-Alexander to present F1 Dutch GP winner's trophy at Zandvoort

Max Verstappen unveils special helmet for final F1 Dutch Grand Prix

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Max Verstappen unveils special helmet for final F1 Dutch Grand Prix

Arvid Lindblad admits F1 rookie season has exceeded expectations

Formula 1
Formula 1
Arvid Lindblad admits F1 rookie season has exceeded expectations
More from
George Russell

George Russell announces engagement to long-term partner Carmen Montero Mundt

Formula 1
Formula 1
George Russell announces engagement to long-term partner Carmen Montero Mundt

Emerson Fittipaldi explains why Kimi Antonelli-George Russell battle is good for F1

Formula 1
Formula 1
Emerson Fittipaldi explains why Kimi Antonelli-George Russell battle is good for F1

Why this looks like George Russell’s best chance yet at the British GP

Formula 1
British GP
Why this looks like George Russell’s best chance yet at the British GP
More from
Mercedes

Why Mercedes finds other F1 teams' upgrades "scary" with its out-of-phase plan

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why Mercedes finds other F1 teams' upgrades "scary" with its out-of-phase plan

Mercedes explains key attributes behind Kimi Antonelli’s new 2026 F1 level

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes explains key attributes behind Kimi Antonelli’s new 2026 F1 level

The shocking aspect to Kimi Antonelli's rapid F1 title-contending transformation

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
The shocking aspect to Kimi Antonelli's rapid F1 title-contending transformation

Latest news

Formula E nearly man Nick Cassidy "sad" he doesn't have a title

Formula E
London ePrix I
Formula E nearly man Nick Cassidy "sad" he doesn't have a title

Max Verstappen pinpoints Red Bull's "big priority" for second half of F1 2026

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Max Verstappen pinpoints Red Bull's "big priority" for second half of F1 2026

George Russell still carries scars from 2020 Mercedes F1 call-up

Formula 1
Dutch GP
George Russell still carries scars from 2020 Mercedes F1 call-up

Two car chiefs ejected in Richmond after NASCAR Cup inspection issues

NASCAR Cup
Richmond
Two car chiefs ejected in Richmond after NASCAR Cup inspection issues

Feature

Discover prime content

Could McLaren follow Red Bull’s path with its own F1 engine – and should it?

Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Ronald Vording
Could McLaren follow Red Bull’s path with its own F1 engine – and should it?

Top 10 rookie seasons in F1

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 rookie seasons in F1

Why F1 shouldn’t be hiding its most interesting characters

Formula 1
By Oleg Karpov
Why F1 shouldn’t be hiding its most interesting characters

100 not out: Alex Albon on Williams’s desire to atone for its 2026 struggles

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
100 not out: Alex Albon on Williams’s desire to atone for its 2026 struggles
View more