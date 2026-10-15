Formula 1 United States GP

George Russell targets US race for looming Mercedes engine grid penalty

George Russell confirms another engine grid penalty is coming, but Mercedes plans to take the hit in Las Vegas

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Oct 15, 2026, 8:29 AM

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George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images





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At this point in the 2026 season, George Russell is practically on a first-name basis with the FIA stewards. After eating a staggering 60-place grid drop at the Singapore Grand Prix to replace an entire pharmacy of power unit components, you would think the British driver would want to stay as far away from the back of the grid as humanly possible.

Think again.

Mercedes is preparing to bolt on another upgraded power unit element before the year wraps up, meaning Russell will have to take his medicine and accept yet another grid drop. But this time around, the Brackley squad isn't just going to take the hit anywhere. They are deliberately waiting for the neon lights of the Las Vegas Strip to pull the trigger.

Biding their time for the strip

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Russell confirmed that while another engine-related penalty is inevitable, Mercedes has earned the tactical breathing room to pick their battlefield.

"It will probably be later in the season now, to be honest — maybe Las Vegas. But it will be there at some point," Russell explained. "Now we have the choice to take it when we wish, and we will choose slightly easier tracks [to overtake at]."

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

The logic here is pretty hard to argue with. Taking an engine penalty at a tight, technical circuit is essentially signing up for a two-hour parade stuck behind a midfield DRS train. Singapore already taught Mercedes that lesson the hard way; despite Russell having nearly 1.5 seconds a lap in raw pace over the cars in front of him, the dirty air wake trapped him all night, capping his recovery drive at P9.

Las Vegas, on the other hand, is basically a drag strip with a couple of 90-degree corners and a sphere. With a massive 1.9-kilometer flat-out blast down the Strip, a Mercedes carrying fresh horsepower and DRS should have zero trouble carving through the pack.

The split-spec sacrifice

The looming upgrade is part of Mercedes' aggressive late-season development push. After running split setups in Singapore—where Trackside Engineering Director Andrew Shovlin confirmed that Kimi Antonelli’s upgraded W17 was "clearly the faster of the two"—the team wants to ensure both drivers have the sharpest tools available for the final stretch.

While Antonelli has the luxury of defending his 102-point championship lead and chasing a potential title coronation in Austin, Russell has been doing the unglamorous dirty work of testing hardware, cycling through components, and battling through grid penalties.

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

By pushing the upcoming power unit penalty back to Vegas, Mercedes avoids throwing away points at Austin, Mexico City, and Interlagos—venues where track position is king and passing is far more difficult.

If Russell has to start from the back of the grid one more time before the season shuts down, doing it under the Las Vegas lights with a fresh engine might just give fans the most entertaining charge of the year.

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