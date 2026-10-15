Formula 1 United States GP
George Russell targets US race for looming Mercedes engine grid penalty
George Russell confirms another engine grid penalty is coming, but Mercedes plans to take the hit in Las Vegas
Rahaan Mazumder
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 8:29 AM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images
Motorsport Silver Streak
For Mercedes fans. All the latest from the Silver Arrows, with F1 news, driver updates, car development and race analysis from Brackley and Brixworth.
At this point in the 2026 season, George Russell is practically on a first-name basis with the FIA stewards. After eating a staggering 60-place grid drop at the Singapore Grand Prix to replace an entire pharmacy of power unit components, you would think the British driver would want to stay as far away from the back of the grid as humanly possible.
Think again.
Mercedes is preparing to bolt on another upgraded power unit element before the year wraps up, meaning Russell will have to take his medicine and accept yet another grid drop. But this time around, the Brackley squad isn't just going to take the hit anywhere. They are deliberately waiting for the neon lights of the Las Vegas Strip to pull the trigger.
Biding their time for the strip
Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Russell confirmed that while another engine-related penalty is inevitable, Mercedes has earned the tactical breathing room to pick their battlefield.
"It will probably be later in the season now, to be honest — maybe Las Vegas. But it will be there at some point," Russell explained. "Now we have the choice to take it when we wish, and we will choose slightly easier tracks [to overtake at]."
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
The logic here is pretty hard to argue with. Taking an engine penalty at a tight, technical circuit is essentially signing up for a two-hour parade stuck behind a midfield DRS train. Singapore already taught Mercedes that lesson the hard way; despite Russell having nearly 1.5 seconds a lap in raw pace over the cars in front of him, the dirty air wake trapped him all night, capping his recovery drive at P9.
Las Vegas, on the other hand, is basically a drag strip with a couple of 90-degree corners and a sphere. With a massive 1.9-kilometer flat-out blast down the Strip, a Mercedes carrying fresh horsepower and DRS should have zero trouble carving through the pack.
The split-spec sacrifice
The looming upgrade is part of Mercedes' aggressive late-season development push. After running split setups in Singapore—where Trackside Engineering Director Andrew Shovlin confirmed that Kimi Antonelli’s upgraded W17 was "clearly the faster of the two"—the team wants to ensure both drivers have the sharpest tools available for the final stretch.
While Antonelli has the luxury of defending his 102-point championship lead and chasing a potential title coronation in Austin, Russell has been doing the unglamorous dirty work of testing hardware, cycling through components, and battling through grid penalties.
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
By pushing the upcoming power unit penalty back to Vegas, Mercedes avoids throwing away points at Austin, Mexico City, and Interlagos—venues where track position is king and passing is far more difficult.
If Russell has to start from the back of the grid one more time before the season shuts down, doing it under the Las Vegas lights with a fresh engine might just give fans the most entertaining charge of the year.
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Christian Horner admits that F1 rivalry with Toto Wolff became "theatre"
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Rahaan Mazumder
Christian Horner clears air on “dream job” Ferrari rumours and sets return terms
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Christian Horner clears air on “dream job” Ferrari rumours and sets return terms
Christian Horner “wasn’t given a reason” for his “painful” Red Bull exit after Dietrich Mateschitz’s death
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Christian Horner “wasn’t given a reason” for his “painful” Red Bull exit after Dietrich Mateschitz’s death
Kimi Antonelli hit with a major pre-race scare in Singapore
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Kimi Antonelli hit with a major pre-race scare in Singapore
More from
George Russell
George Russell calls Red Bull "the team to beat" in F1, but Kimi Antonelli adds a key caveat
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
George Russell calls Red Bull "the team to beat" in F1, but Kimi Antonelli adds a key caveat
George Russell handed another 20-place penalty before the Singapore Grand Prix
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
George Russell handed another 20-place penalty before the Singapore Grand Prix
As Mercedes looks to deal F1 2026 knockout blow, will its driver fight reignite?
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
As Mercedes looks to deal F1 2026 knockout blow, will its driver fight reignite?
More from
Mercedes
Christian Horner admits that F1 rivalry with Toto Wolff became "theatre"
Formula 1
Formula 1 55 min
Christian Horner admits that F1 rivalry with Toto Wolff became "theatre"
Why Mercedes' latest 2026 F1 update is no downgrade
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Why Mercedes' latest 2026 F1 update is no downgrade
‘I’ll put a pillow under his butt’ – How Toto Wolff wants to solve Kimi Antonelli’s track limits problem
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
‘I’ll put a pillow under his butt’ – How Toto Wolff wants to solve Kimi Antonelli’s track limits problem
Latest news
Rwanda turns to F1 as it moves forward from a chequered past
Formula 1
Rwanda turns to F1 as it moves forward from a chequered past
Christian Horner admits that F1 rivalry with Toto Wolff became "theatre"
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1 55 min
Christian Horner admits that F1 rivalry with Toto Wolff became "theatre"
Spire, Chris Gabehart reject Joe Gibbs Racing premise on deleted texts
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
6 h
Spire, Chris Gabehart reject Joe Gibbs Racing premise on deleted texts
Ricky Stenhouse explains his side of Michael McDowell conflict
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 h
Ricky Stenhouse explains his side of Michael McDowell conflict
Feature
Discover prime content
Rwanda turns to F1 as it moves forward from a chequered past
Formula 1
By Filip Cleeren
Rwanda turns to F1 as it moves forward from a chequered past
Christian Horner's inside story of how Red Bull built its own F1 engine
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Christian Horner's inside story of how Red Bull built its own F1 engine
Exclusive video: Christian Horner interview on his Red Bull exit, Mercedes rivalry and more
Formula 1
By Autosport
Exclusive video: Christian Horner interview on his Red Bull exit, Mercedes rivalry and more
Why Mercedes' latest 2026 F1 update is no downgrade
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Mercedes' latest 2026 F1 update is no downgrade
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe