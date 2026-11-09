Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP
George Russell teases imminent karting announcement as F1 fans spot major clue
George Russell has teased a karting-related announcement for 12 November, leading to speculation that he could be launching his own racing academy
Lydia Mee
Published: Nov 9, 2026, 6:31 PM
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George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images
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George Russell has teased an imminent announcement linked to karting on 12 November.
The Mercedes driver posted a video to Instagram on Monday with the caption "Stay tuned". He talks about his first steps in motorsport over footage of himself racing karts as a boy, including a kart carrying the number 63 that he still uses in Formula 1.
The clip ends with the date 12.11.26, suggesting more will be revealed on Thursday.
"Karting was such a huge part of my life. I grew up on the racetrack as my older brother Benjy was a go-kart driver before me, but I started karting properly when I was seven years old," the 28-year-old said.
"I loved it from the very beginning. I remember the pure adrenaline I got from racing go-karts. I just knew I wanted to be a racing driver.
"Karting taught me the fundamentals of racing and refined me into the driver that I am right now. Dreams don’t just happen overnight, but with hard work, dedication and the right opportunity, there’s a chance for everybody. Now it’s time to give back to a sport that gave me so much."
While Russell is yet to announce any further details, multiple fans in the comments questioned whether the Briton could be announcing a karting team. The post was shared in collaboration with a new Instagram account called "gr63academy", which suggests those fans could be correct.
The teaser comes after a mixed weekend for Russell. Mercedes secured the constructors' championship at the Brazilian Grand Prix, but Russell had been left frustrated after missing out on pole position and a podium finish.
After starting seventh due to a five-place grid penalty, Russell finished fourth at Interlagos. He currently sits third in the drivers' standings with 262 points, behind second-placed Max Verstappen on 279 points. Lewis Hamilton follows in fourth with 261 points, and Charles Leclerc is fifth with 249 points.
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