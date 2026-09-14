Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

George Russell told to turn focus to 2027 as title bid branded "a write-off" after Spanish GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
George Russell told to turn focus to 2027 as title bid branded "a write-off" after Spanish GP

His worst races would be enough: The remarkable stats behind Kimi Antonelli’s title hopes

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
His worst races would be enough: The remarkable stats behind Kimi Antonelli’s title hopes

Brad Keselowski joins exclusive group with special career milestone

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Gateway
Brad Keselowski joins exclusive group with special career milestone

From “angry” to podium: How KTM turned around Pedro Acosta’s Misano weekend

MotoGP
MotoGP
San Marino GP
From “angry” to podium: How KTM turned around Pedro Acosta’s Misano weekend

Romain Grosjean apologises to McLaren after controversial, unfounded comments

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Romain Grosjean apologises to McLaren after controversial, unfounded comments

Marc Marquez was “playing with us” in San Marino GP fight, says Alex Marquez

MotoGP
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Marc Marquez was “playing with us” in San Marino GP fight, says Alex Marquez

"My race could have been over" – Max Verstappen’s take on first lap incident with Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
"My race could have been over" – Max Verstappen’s take on first lap incident with Lewis Hamilton

Spanish GP promises Madring track changes following F1 criticism

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Spanish GP promises Madring track changes following F1 criticism
Formula 1 Spanish GP

George Russell told to turn focus to 2027 as title bid branded "a write-off" after Spanish GP

James Hinchcliffe believes George Russell should use the rest of the 2026 season to prepare for 2027

Lydia Mee
Published:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Former IndyCar Series driver and F1 TV analyst James Hinchcliffe has argued that George Russell must treat the remainder of the 2026 season as early preparation for 2027, declaring that the Briton's current championship fight is a "write-off" following the Spanish Grand Prix.

The inaugural race at the Madring circuit in Madrid delivered another blow to Russell's title hopes. While his Mercedes team-mate and current championship leader Kimi Antonelli capitalised on a timely virtual safety car to claim his eighth career victory, Russell endured a frustrating race to finish fifth.

The result extended Antonelli's advantage over Russell to 81 points in the drivers' standings. Although the 28-year-old could still mathematically win the title, he admitted after the race that he is realistically not in the fight.

"Realistically, I'm not in the fight for the drivers, and that just allows me just to focus on race-by-race and trying to focus on just getting some good results," Russell told F1 TV.

Reviewing Russell's comments on the F1 TV post-race show, Hinchcliffe suggested that he should now move his focus to 2027 and work on figuring out what it is that is preventing him from matching his team-mate's performance.

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

"I'm going to be honest, most people are [realistically out of the championship] at this point," Hinchcliffe explained. "So, it's probably best that he takes that mentality and just takes it race by race. Focus on finding what it is that is holding him back from matching the pace of Kimi.

"He's now got this next string of races before the end of the season to really dial in so that way he can hit the ground running in 2027. This year is a write-off from a championship standpoint for him. You've just got to use these years as learning and for him, in a sense, you can almost argue 2027 starts in Baku."

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place at the Baku City Circuit from 24-26 September.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article His worst races would be enough: The remarkable stats behind Kimi Antonelli’s title hopes

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Kimi Antonelli's "precious" moment with father goes viral after Spanish GP win

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Kimi Antonelli's "precious" moment with father goes viral after Spanish GP win

Lando Norris to test McLaren MCL-HY hypercar ahead of Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Lando Norris to test McLaren MCL-HY hypercar ahead of Azerbaijan GP

Lando Norris praised for firm response to Coca-Cola request after Spanish GP: "Highlight of the Madring"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Lando Norris praised for firm response to Coca-Cola request after Spanish GP: "Highlight of the Madring"
More from
George Russell

His worst races would be enough: The remarkable stats behind Kimi Antonelli’s title hopes

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
His worst races would be enough: The remarkable stats behind Kimi Antonelli’s title hopes

Why Lando Norris doesn’t buy George Russell’s driving style theory

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Why Lando Norris doesn’t buy George Russell’s driving style theory

George Russell closer than ever to giving up on 2026 F1 title

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
George Russell closer than ever to giving up on 2026 F1 title
More from
Mercedes

How Kimi Antonelli is proving unbeatable, even when he's beaten

Formula 1
Spanish GP
How Kimi Antonelli is proving unbeatable, even when he's beaten

Mercedes thought it had pole position until Lando Norris came along

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Mercedes thought it had pole position until Lando Norris came along

F1 Spanish GP at Madring: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
F1 Spanish GP at Madring: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Latest news

George Russell told to turn focus to 2027 as title bid branded "a write-off" after Spanish GP

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
George Russell told to turn focus to 2027 as title bid branded "a write-off" after Spanish GP

His worst races would be enough: The remarkable stats behind Kimi Antonelli’s title hopes

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
His worst races would be enough: The remarkable stats behind Kimi Antonelli’s title hopes

Brad Keselowski joins exclusive group with special career milestone

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Gateway
Brad Keselowski joins exclusive group with special career milestone

From “angry” to podium: How KTM turned around Pedro Acosta’s Misano weekend

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
San Marino GP
From “angry” to podium: How KTM turned around Pedro Acosta’s Misano weekend

Feature

Discover prime content

Why Lando Norris doesn’t buy George Russell’s driving style theory

Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Stuart Codling
Why Lando Norris doesn’t buy George Russell’s driving style theory

How Kimi Antonelli is proving unbeatable, even when he's beaten

Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Stuart Codling
How Kimi Antonelli is proving unbeatable, even when he's beaten

How Norris unfurled a surprising - and "unrepeatable" - Spanish GP pole lap

Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Norris unfurled a surprising - and "unrepeatable" - Spanish GP pole lap

Audi’s long road back to the top of grand prix racing

Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Audi’s long road back to the top of grand prix racing
View more