George Russell warns F1 drivers face unknown Spa rain challenge
George Russell has warned that F1 drivers face an unpredictable challenge when the 2026 cars run in wet conditions for the first time this season
Mercedes driver George Russell has warned that Formula 1 drivers face a completely unpredictable challenge when there is finally a wet race this season, admitting it is virtually impossible to properly prepare for running the 2026 machinery in wet conditions.
Russell was speaking following a dramatic but dry British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where he salvaged a second-place finish despite suffering a slow puncture as he capitalised on a late-race safety car.
With the championship now heading towards the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, a circuit known for its volatile conditions, the prospect of a rain-affected weekend lingers. For the British driver and his rivals, tackling a wet session in the current machinery will mean venturing into the unknown.
"You can't really plan for it because you don't know what you're dealing with," Russell explained on the Nu Silver Arrows Radio Show.
"You don't know what the beast is beneath you. There have been certain chats about the tyres may not be as good as the tyres in the years gone by. So you may have, as a driver, a little bit more caution on your out-lap and your first lap.
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
"You're probably not going to go flat through Eau Rouge on your first push lap, first lap in the rain."
He added in response to Mercedes' deputy team principal Bradley Lord stating that no two laps in the rain are the same: "No. So you cannot prepare for it. You can do all the preparation you want, but as soon as you get out there, you just need to be flexible and be able to adapt."
Russell sits second in the drivers' championship, 25 points behind leader Kimi Antonelli, as he heads into the Belgian Grand Prix. The race weekend at Spa-Francorchamps will take place from 17-19 July.
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