Formula 1 Mexican GP
George Russell warns Ferrari could have major advantage at Mexican GP
George Russell believes Ferrari's smaller turbo could give it an advantage at the Mexican Grand Prix
Lydia Mee
Published: Oct 29, 2026, 9:09 PM
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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images
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Mercedes Formula 1 driver George Russell believes Ferrari's smaller turbo could give it an advantage at this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix at the high-altitude Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit.
The circuit in Mexico City sits more than 2200 metres above sea level. The thin air reduces downforce and cooling and forces turbochargers to work much harder to feed the engine.
While speaking to the media during the drivers' press conference in Mexico, Russell was asked whether the altitude would make this weekend difficult.
"It’s going to be very interesting," he said. "I think turbo lag is going to be a big factor for a lot of teams this weekend. There’s obviously no secret, the likes of Ferrari have a smaller turbo than most, so they probably have quite an advantage in this regard.
"We’re not sure as yet how challenging it will be, but can definitely foresee it being not straightforward."
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Chris Graythen / Getty Images
Mercedes is also still trying to understand its latest upgrade package, which the 28-year-old struggled with at the United States Grand Prix. He finished eighth in Austin and his team-mate and current championship leader Kimi Antonelli claimed his ninth grand prix victory of the season.
"It’s been a little bit strange for us since we brought this package to the car," Russell added. "Obviously, we first brought it in Malaysia, and it was a pretty tough weekend for the two of us. And then Kimi had it on in Singapore. Again, not a straightforward weekend.
"I had it back on in Austin and struggled a lot on my side. And he obviously had a very strong race. And we are seeing some things in the characteristics that just show that it performed in a very narrow window. So we need to try and widen that."
Russell currently sits second in the drivers' championship, 123 points behind Antonelli, who has the opportunity to claim the title this weekend.
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