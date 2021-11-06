Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton: Mercedes pace deficit in Mexico down to lack of downforce Next / F1 extends Chinese GP deal until 2025
Formula 1 / Mexican GP News

Russell to take Williams F1 gearbox penalty hit in Mexico

By:

George Russell will be forced to take a five-place grid penalty for the Mexico City Grand Prix after his Williams Formula 1 car was hit with gearbox issues in practice.

Russell to take Williams F1 gearbox penalty hit in Mexico

Russell began the day with a high-mileage ‘Friday gearbox’ but after he experienced a problem with that in Free Practice 1, the team opted to fit his race unit, which normally would not be used until Saturday.

However, that too suffered an issue early in FP2, forcing Russell to miss most of the session after he crawled back to the pits on his out lap. The team quickly determined that it could not be used for the rest of the race weekend, and there was no choice but to fit a new gearbox for Saturday, triggering a grid penalty.

Russell’s penalty comes immediately after he had a power unit change and started at the back at the United States GP.

“Unusually, we encountered several gearbox issues today and have consequently had to take a new gearbox which will give us a grid penalty,” said Russell. “It’s not ideal, but it’s Sunday where the points are awarded. FP1 on the other hand was a strong session for us.

“The car was feeling good, I found a decent rhythm and we showed some strong race pace. That race pace is going to be critical as the high altitude makes it really difficult for the cooling, for the brakes and for the power unit. If we’re on top of that then I think we can be on the front foot for the race.”

George Russell, Williams FW43B

George Russell, Williams FW43B

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Williams Head of Vehicle Performance Dave Robson confirmed that the two issues on Russell’s car were different, and that the team also ran a reduced programme with Nicholas Latifi in FP2 as initially it was feared that the Canadian might also have a problem.

“We’ve had some issues today that hampered the programme, especially in FP2,” Robson explained. “We found an issue with George’s gearbox at the end of FP1 and so we opted to fit his race box for FP2. Unfortunately, this suffered with a different failure during the first run of FP2.

“We reduced the running on Nicholas’s car whilst we understood the problem and confirmed that he wouldn’t suffer the same issue. George will now take a new gearbox, which will leave him with a grid penalty on Sunday.

"This is frustrating, but at least it happened today rather than during the race.”

Robson remains optimistic about the Williams team’s chances of a good result this weekend: “The car is behaving as we expected, with the low downforce dominating and making the tyre management difficult.

“However, we have completed some useful testing today despite the shortened running and we are confident that we can get the most out of the car over the next couple of days. Obviously, George has some catching up to do having lost FP2, but with the car working reasonably well and his previous knowledge of this track, he will do this quickly tomorrow.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton: Mercedes pace deficit in Mexico down to lack of downforce
Previous article

Hamilton: Mercedes pace deficit in Mexico down to lack of downforce
Next article

F1 extends Chinese GP deal until 2025

F1 extends Chinese GP deal until 2025
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move
Formula 1

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move

Aston Martin expecting Fallows on board by start of 2022 season Mexican GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin expecting Fallows on board by start of 2022 season

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Latest news

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
2 h
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Prime

Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost Prime

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Thousands of miles from the race track, an F1 team’s nerve centre shapes its drivers’ fortunes. For the US Grand Prix, Motorsport.com was granted an exclusive peek behind the curtain at Mercedes' Race Support Room in Brackley, where the crucial number-crunching and monitoring that informs trackside decision-making is made

Formula 1
Nov 5, 2021
Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future Prime

Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future

Feedback to Formula 1's introduction of sprint races in the echo chamber of social media has largely been lukewarm to negative. But that won't stop F1 bosses pressing on with its plans, with Ross Brawn hoping that it can continue to attract a younger demographic without switching off F1's hardcore base

Formula 1
Nov 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.