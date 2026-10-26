Formula 1 United States GP
George Russell's Mercedes F1 future discussed amid Kimi Antonelli's success
James Hinchcliffe has suggested George Russell could consider leaving Mercedes
Lydia Mee
Published: Oct 26, 2026, 5:16 PM
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George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Jayce Illman / Getty Images
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George Russell's long-term future at Mercedes has been questioned following the United States Grand Prix.
Russell entered the 2026 Formula 1 season as one of the favourites for the title. But after winning the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and the Chinese sprint race, the Briton watched as his team-mate Kimi Antonelli became the youngest driver to lead the championship.
After winning the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Antonelli now leads the standings with 365 points, and Russell sits second with 242 points. The Italian driver missed out on claiming the championship at the Circuit of the Americas, but has another chance at the Mexican Grand Prix.
Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, F1 TV pundit and former IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe discussed the possibility of Russell considering his options away from the Brackley outfit in the future.
"It's such a unique situation because Kimi was handpicked by Toto [Wolff], brought up through the ladder," Hinchcliffe explained.
"He is a Mercedes creation. He's a Toto creation. And you've got George, who was similar to a lesser extent, was part of the Mercedes family. They had him at Williams, obviously, being groomed to take over for Lewis. And this was kind of the year that he had to really stamp that authority.
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
"You're never going to look at one year as a driver getting beat by your team-mate and think, 'Oh, I'm washed. This guy's better than me.' You're going to think, 'He was better than me this year, but I can bounce back. I can still make this team my own.'
"But when you look at all the factors, the way in which he's done it, how young he is, how early he did it in his career, the fact that he was Toto's personal project. Even if you're not that guy, 1% of your brain at minimum has to at least have had that thought [of potentially looking elsewhere]."
He added: "Here's the thing. George's contract took a while to get picked up, announced, whatever, last year. Those conversations already started, right? So even though it was pretty obvious he was going to end up back there, I know for a fact that his management went up and down the paddock and had conversations with people.
"So those relationships have already been established. Those conversations were opened about '26 originally. There's nothing to say that those conversations can't be struck back up pretty quickly."
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