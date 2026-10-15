Formula 1 Singapore GP

George Russell forced to race with used Mercedes parts after Singapore GP crash

Mercedes ran out of fresh spares after George Russell's Sprint crash, forcing them to use older parts with less performance

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Oct 15, 2026, 10:05 AM

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George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images





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George Russell’s 2026 Singapore Grand Prix was already a certified nightmare on paper. We already knew he had to swallow a massive 60-place engine penalty, fought a brake pedal that decided to go squishy, and spent two hours baking in the cockpit while a ruptured drink bottle leaked mystery fluid all over him.

But thanks to some fresh intel from the German paddock insiders, it turns out his Sunday drive was actually even harder than it looked.

After Russell binned his car into the barriers during Saturday's chaotic sprint race, he didn't just bruise his ego - he completely wiped out the Brackley squad's inventory of fresh carbon fibre.

A certified pre-owned Mercedes

When the Mercedes mechanics dragged Russell's wrecked W17 back into the garage on Saturday night, the repair bill was massive. According to a report from Auto Motor und Sport, the team was forced to replace the front wing, the floor, the front suspension, and the entire rear section of the car.

The catch? The crash chewed through so much inventory that the team completely ran out of brand-new spares.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

Instead of bolting on fresh, factory-crisp components, the engineers had to go rummaging through the back of the garage to rebuild the car using previously used parts. Basically, Mercedes had to send Russell out to race on Sunday in a certified pre-owned Frankenstein car.

Same spec, less speed

Before F1 Twitter fires up the conspiracy theories about Mercedes actively sabotaging Russell to favour Kimi Antonelli, let's look at the facts. The second-hand parts bolted onto Russell's chassis were the exact same aerodynamic specification as the fresh ones.

However, Formula 1 cars are violently abusive machines. Carbon fibre flexes, floors scrape across the pavement, and suspension arms get hammered over kerbs. AMuS noted that because these scavenged components had already been through the wringer on previous race weekends, they inherently offered less raw performance than a brand-new set.

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Suddenly, Toto Wolff getting on the microphone and calling Russell's P9 finish a successful "damage limitation" makes a whole lot more sense. Slashing your way from 19th on the grid to score points on a street track is tough enough. Doing it in a cobbled-together car that has lost a fraction of its aerodynamic bite because the parts are worn out is actually pretty impressive.

Next time you lock up and wreck your car in the F1 video game and just casually hit the "Flashback" button, spare a thought for the real-life mechanics who have to physically glue these things back together at 2am.

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