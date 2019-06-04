Giorgio Piola’s F1 tech decades: The big bang 1980s, part two

Brabham BT55 3/4 view 1 / 5 Photo by: Giorgio Piola This was a sketch of the Brabham BT55 done by Piola ahead of the launch and was created to show the direction that Gordon Murray was taking. The idea was to reduce the car’s centre of gravity, which required the designer to tilt the inline-4 cylinder turbocharged BMW engine on its side. This also allowed the entire ancillary and aerodynamic package to follow suit and resulted in a very lowline silhouette.

Brabham BT55 1986 schematic comparison to BT54 2 / 5 Photo by: Giorgio Piola This schematic overview of the BT55 shows in more detail how far this approach gave the car a super-low silhouette. It also shows how this affected the fuel tank design, which was also much lower to accommodate the centre of gravity and aerodynamic principles that Murray was looking for. As a result of these design parameters the driver was also sunk further down in the cockpit, which can be compared with a more conventional layout above.

Brabham BT55 1986 packaging evolution 3 / 5 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The cooling package on the BT55 was also extensively overhauled throughout the season, as the team attempted to get the best from the BMW engine. The three overhead images examine the variety of positions and orientations that the radiators, intercoolers and turbo inlet were sited in throughout. Conceptually the car was very clever but was also a very tragic, as Elio de Angelis, a man that Piola describes as one of the most friendly, gentleman-like driver to have ever graced Formula 1 was killed at a test in Paul Ricard.

Williams FW11 1986 detailed overview 4 / 5 Photo by: Giorgio Piola This cutaway of the Williams FW11 shows off the turbocharged Honda V6 that lay beneath the car's bodywork. It also shows, although only tested, the experimental double Hitco brake disc arrangement. It’s a car that delivered Williams and Honda the world championships that they coveted.