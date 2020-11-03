Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Emilia-Romagna GP / Breaking news

F4 videos helped Giovinazzi pull off charging Imola start

shares
comments
F4 videos helped Giovinazzi pull off charging Imola start
By:

Reviewing videos of Imola starts in other categories helped Alfa Romeo Formula 1 driver Antonio Giovinazzi to pull off a charging first lap in the Emilia Romagna GP.

The Italian, who on Friday was confirmed at the Swiss team for 2021, made up six places on the first lap, helped by some incidents ahead. He eventually finished in 10th place, logging his third points finish of the season.

With little to lose from the back of the grid, Alfa took a different route by putting Giovinazzi on soft tyres for the start, while the nine cars immediately in front of him were on mediums.

He outdragged Nicholas Latifi off the line, and then exiting the first chicane he passed Romain Grosjean and Lance Stroll when both ran wide, the latter after damaging his front wing.

At the exit of Tosa he gained two more places when Kevin Magnussen spun and he was also able to duck inside Alfa teammate Kimi Raikkonen. He then passed Sebastian Vettel into the following corner.

Giovinazzi has made a habit of gaining ground at starts in recent races.

“An amazing first lap, I gained six positions again,” he said. “Yesterday night I did again quite a lot of work watching all the starts, from Formula Renault, Formula 4, all the stuff I had here in the laptop. And I put it all together on lap one, a little bit of luck and everything, and this is it.

“We pushed quite a lot in the beginning of the race with the soft, and then we changed to medium, pushing until the end.”

Read Also:

Giovinazzi did not pit under the safety car but managed to hold onto his 10th place after the resumption, finishing just behind Raikkonen, who had undertaken an unusually long opening stint.

“It was a little bit tricky in the end, with the mediums they were quite old, and the temperature dropped. It was difficult to keep the people behind who were on softs.

“I did the maximum the keep all the cars behind, and I was in the points, so I was really pushing very hard. It’s a good thing to celebrate the renewal of the contract.

“I think it was all good. I think also with Kimi scoring points with two cars is something great for the team and Alfa Romeo.”

Alfa trackside engineering chief Xevi Pujolar agreed that Giovinazzi’s strategy had played out well.

"We were a bit on the aggressive side, not with Kimi, but with Antonio,” said the Spaniard. “But then we were trying to cover both ends, with Antonio we were covering the early pitstops, and then with Kimi the late ones, in case of different safety career scenarios.

“We were surprised when Antonio boxed quite early with the soft then people starting with the medium were covering us, trying to protect as well, and going with the hard.”

Related video

How Ferrari's Imola spec offers clues to hit-and-miss upgrades

Previous article

How Ferrari's Imola spec offers clues to hit-and-miss upgrades
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Emilia-Romagna GP
Drivers Antonio Giovinazzi
Teams Alfa Romeo
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Australian legend Peter Brock loses his life
Supercars Supercars / Obituary

Australian legend Peter Brock loses his life

SCCA encourages American muscle car owners to race
SCCA SCCA / Breaking news

SCCA encourages American muscle car owners to race

The other MotoGP championship battle to get excited about Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Opinion

The other MotoGP championship battle to get excited about

Best of the banter – Supercars on the speedway
Esports Esports / Special feature

Best of the banter – Supercars on the speedway

Verstappen: 'Not my problem' if people offended by radio slurs
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: 'Not my problem' if people offended by radio slurs

AlphaTauri favourite Tsunoda gets F1 Imola outing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

AlphaTauri favourite Tsunoda gets F1 Imola outing

Ten things we learned from the Emilia Romagna GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ten things we learned from the Emilia Romagna GP

Bottas says he couldn't avoid Vettel's broken endplate
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas says he couldn't avoid Vettel's broken endplate

Latest news

F4 videos helped Giovinazzi pull off charging Imola start
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F4 videos helped Giovinazzi pull off charging Imola start

How Ferrari's Imola spec offers clues to hit-and-miss upgrades
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Ferrari's Imola spec offers clues to hit-and-miss upgrades

AlphaTauri favourite Tsunoda gets F1 Imola outing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

AlphaTauri favourite Tsunoda gets F1 Imola outing

Magnussen explains gearbox issue that caused headache
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Magnussen explains gearbox issue that caused headache

Trending

1
Supercars

Australian legend Peter Brock loses his life

2
SCCA

SCCA encourages American muscle car owners to race

3
MotoGP

The other MotoGP championship battle to get excited about

1h
4
Esports

Best of the banter – Supercars on the speedway

5
Formula 1

Verstappen: 'Not my problem' if people offended by radio slurs

Latest news

F4 videos helped Giovinazzi pull off charging Imola start
Formula 1

F4 videos helped Giovinazzi pull off charging Imola start

How Ferrari's Imola spec offers clues to hit-and-miss upgrades
Formula 1

How Ferrari's Imola spec offers clues to hit-and-miss upgrades

AlphaTauri favourite Tsunoda gets F1 Imola outing
Formula 1

AlphaTauri favourite Tsunoda gets F1 Imola outing

Magnussen explains gearbox issue that caused headache
Formula 1

Magnussen explains gearbox issue that caused headache

Bottas: Hamilton's strategy freedom at Imola not unfair
Formula 1

Bottas: Hamilton's strategy freedom at Imola not unfair

Latest videos

Is Lewis Hamilton Really About To Walk Away From Formula 1? 04:47
Formula 1
1h

Is Lewis Hamilton Really About To Walk Away From Formula 1?

Grand Prix Greats – Emilia Romagna GP best photos 02:29
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Emilia Romagna GP best photos

Starting Grid for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Emilia Romagna GP: Latest F1 technical developments 01:56
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna GP: Latest F1 technical developments

5 Takeaways From Imola on Friday 03:21
Formula 1

5 Takeaways From Imola on Friday

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.