Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Giovinazzi says fighting for F1 seat like surviving junior career

shares
comments
Giovinazzi says fighting for F1 seat like surviving junior career
By:
Oct 22, 2019, 10:41 AM

Antonio Giovinazzi says fighting for his Formula 1 future is the same experience as his entire career, as is being considered "shit" one race and a "hero" the next.

The Alfa Romeo rookie has only scored four points this season compared to teammate Kimi Raikkonen's 31, but two of Giovinazzi's three top-10 finishes have come in the five races since the summer break while Raikkonen has failed to score points in that same period.

Giovinazzi sees a parallel between his bid to keep his F1 drive and his junior single-seater career, which peaked with second place in GP2 in 2016 as a category rookie after years fighting a lack of budget.

"It was always like that for me and already from karting I didn't have the budget to continue," he said when asked by Motorsport.com if he was used to fighting for his career.

"I had a small go-kart team that supported me for free and then when I went to formula cars my main sponsor was an Indonesian guy [Sean Gelael's father] and there were many drivers looking for my seat and my position.

"But I played with the pressure and now I'm here, and it's the same thing with F1. I think it's a normal type of pressure here. In F1, everything can change really fast from race to race.

"In one race you are a hero, in the next you are shit and then you are a hero again. It can change really fast but in every category that's the same."

Read Also:

Giovinazzi's first race after the summer break should have been a strong points finish but he crashed out on the penultimate lap in Belgium, before bouncing back with his best result in F1 the following weekend at his home race.

His performances have been noticed by his main backer Ferrari, which has been moved to voice its support amid the potential threat of outgoing Renault driver Nico Hulkenberg taking the second Alfa seat next year.

Giovinazzi believes "nobody can take my seat" if he continues his progress.

"I have a really good relationship with Mattia and I think it was Singapore when he said that Ferrari are always supporting me and following me and I think that's really great," he said.

"For a driver it's really important to have that support and that feeling, so thank you to them - to Ferrari and Alfa Romeo Racing.

"Now it's my turn to do the best job I can to stay here for next year."

Next article
Flashback: The Prost/Senna collision that shook the world

Previous article

Flashback: The Prost/Senna collision that shook the world

Next article

Why is Ferrari's engine legality always being questioned?

Why is Ferrari's engine legality always being questioned?
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Antonio Giovinazzi
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Full Supercars Newcastle 500 weekend schedule

1h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

3
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

4
Formula 1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

5
WRC

The inside story of Tanak's shock Hyundai switch

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1
F1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

F1 fuel legality push intensifies with extra sensor
F1

F1 fuel legality push intensifies with extra sensor

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.