Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Seidl: McLaren has to "face the reality" in F1 fight with Ferrari Next / Masi denies Red Bull favouritism over F1 rear wing changes
Formula 1 News

Giovinazzi: When money rules F1 can be "ruthless"

By:

Ousted Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi has left a pointed remark about how Formula 1 can be a "ruthless" sport when money talks.

Giovinazzi: When money rules F1 can be "ruthless"

The Italian has lost his seat for 2022 to well-funded Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou, who is making the step up from Formula 2 to be Valtteri Bottas' teammate.

Zhou's promotion is understood to have been eased by backing from Chinese sponsors, which ensure Alfa Romeo of a budget that Giovinazzi himself could not have matched.

After a career where Giovinazzi has battled the odds to make it to the top on talent alone, having never had wealthy supporters to bankroll him, the Italian is obviously disappointed to have seen his grand prix career come to an end.

Posting on his social media channels, Giovinazzi said he would push on until his final F1 race, but there was no denying about some of the factors that he believed had contributed to his exit.

"F1 is emotion, talent, cars, risk, speed," he wrote, posting an image of himself sitting in a toy Ferrari car as a child. "But when money rules it can be ruthless.

"I believe in the surprise of an unexpected result, of big or small victories achieved thanks to one's commitment. If this was my first picture on a F1, the last still has to be taken."

 

As well as any short-term sponsorship that Zhou brings with him, Alfa Romeo has openly spoken about how China's first F1 driver could open up huge commercial opportunities for the whole of grand prix racing.

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Team principal Fred Vasseur told Motorsport.com: "Everybody's excited. It's not just about Alfa Romeo, Orlen or another one, you know that everybody's trying to develop commercial links with China, and this is the best way to do it.

"It's much more about potential. It could be much faster than '23/'24. For us and our sales department, it's a huge opportunity, and we have to work on it."

F1 recently made it clear that it was fully committed to the future of the Chinese Grand Prix, having rolled over its ongoing contract until the end of 2025.

Giovinazzi's future is unclear, but as a member of Ferrari's young driver academy he could take a reserve and test driver role with the F1 squad alongside potential sportscar opportunities.

UPDATE: Just a few hours following the announcement about his departure from F1 after the 2021 season, Giovinazzi secured a switch to FE with Jay Penske’s Dragon squad.

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Seidl: McLaren has to "face the reality" in F1 fight with Ferrari
Previous article

Seidl: McLaren has to "face the reality" in F1 fight with Ferrari
Next article

Masi denies Red Bull favouritism over F1 rear wing changes

Masi denies Red Bull favouritism over F1 rear wing changes
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes asks for right to review over Verstappen/Hamilton incident Brazilian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes asks for right to review over Verstappen/Hamilton incident

Red Bull seeks answers on "unraceable" Mercedes F1 speed
Formula 1

Red Bull seeks answers on "unraceable" Mercedes F1 speed

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments Mexican GP Prime
Formula 1

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments

Antonio Giovinazzi More from
Antonio Giovinazzi
Antonio Giovinazzi to leave Alfa Romeo at end of 2021 F1 season
Video Inside
Formula 1

Antonio Giovinazzi to leave Alfa Romeo at end of 2021 F1 season

Giovinazzi rues "completely wrong" F1 strategy in Mexico Mexican GP
Formula 1

Giovinazzi rues "completely wrong" F1 strategy in Mexico

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future Prime
Formula 1

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Alfa Romeo More from
Alfa Romeo
The key opportunities Zhou gives Alfa Romeo
Formula 1

The key opportunities Zhou gives Alfa Romeo

Alfa: Raikkonen/Giovinazzi crash a "misunderstanding" Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Alfa: Raikkonen/Giovinazzi crash a "misunderstanding"

Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season? Prime
Formula 1

Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season?

Latest news

F1 chiefs admit work on Jeddah circuit will go "down to the wire"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 chiefs admit work on Jeddah circuit will go "down to the wire"

Masi denies Red Bull favouritism over F1 rear wing changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi denies Red Bull favouritism over F1 rear wing changes

Giovinazzi: When money rules F1 can be "ruthless"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Giovinazzi: When money rules F1 can be "ruthless"

Seidl: McLaren has to "face the reality" in F1 fight with Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: McLaren has to "face the reality" in F1 fight with Ferrari

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game Prime

Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game

With Guanyu Zhou taking the final seat left for the 2022 Formula 1 season at Alfa Romeo, incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is out of a drive. Although Zhou's backing has helped sweeten the deal, Giovinazzi's F1 form has stagnated throughout his three years in the championship.

Formula 1
13 h
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass Prime

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil Prime

The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil

Although Mercedes has been mired in controversy for much of Formula 1’s 2021 Interlagos weekend, it still ended the sprint race in an excellent position. There are signs it could be in for repeat glory in the grand prix, while others highlight major dangers that favour Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2021
Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses Prime

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses

OPINION: Opportunities to be in the right team at the right time passed Nico Hulkenberg by. BEN EDWARDS weighs up a career that should have delivered many more top-level laurels, and should be remembered for much more than his 2009 Brazil pole and 2012 lost win chance

Formula 1
Nov 13, 2021
The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments Prime

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2021
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.