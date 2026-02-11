Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Jay Frye reflects on IndyCar run one year after departure

IndyCar
IndyCar
Jay Frye reflects on IndyCar run one year after departure

Shane van Gisbergen came to NASCAR for ovals; aims to make Chase

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Shane van Gisbergen came to NASCAR for ovals; aims to make Chase

All the important statistics from day one of the 2026 F1 Bahrain test

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
All the important statistics from day one of the 2026 F1 Bahrain test

Mick Schumacher reveals what has surprised him the most about IndyCar so far

IndyCar
IndyCar
Mick Schumacher reveals what has surprised him the most about IndyCar so far

Graeme Lowdon stays grounded on Cadillac testing: 'It's the hope that gets you, I'm a Newcastle fan'

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Graeme Lowdon stays grounded on Cadillac testing: 'It's the hope that gets you, I'm a Newcastle fan'

How Daytona 500 qualifying works in the NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
How Daytona 500 qualifying works in the NASCAR Cup Series

F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test: Lando Norris edges Max Verstappen on day one

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Session 1
F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test: Lando Norris edges Max Verstappen on day one

Austin Cindric and Team Penske lead the first Daytona 500 practice

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Austin Cindric and Team Penske lead the first Daytona 500 practice
Formula 1 McLaren launch

Graeme Lowdon stays grounded on Cadillac testing: 'It's the hope that gets you, I'm a Newcastle fan'

Cadillac team boss Graeme Lowdon insists the squad will stay grounded and stick to its programme in Bahrain testing despite a positive start

Lydia Mee Filip Cleeren
Published:
Graeme Lowdon, Cadillac

Graeme Lowdon, Cadillac

Photo by: Cadillac Communications

Cadillac Formula 1 team principal Graeme Lowdon has admitted that the positive start to testing for the American outfit has not changed his expectations for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Pre-season testing started today in Bahrain after a private shakedown in Barcelona from 26 - 30 January. As Cadillac prepares for its first season in F1, it used the shakedown to test every part of its garage and is now focused on getting through its individual testing programme in Bahrain.

"No, it's the hope that always gets you in the end, isn't it? I'm a Newcastle fan, I know it," Lowdon joked when asked if the start of testing had changed his hopes for the Australian Grand Prix, confirming he would not get carried away with early positive signs.

"Perfect combination for the task at hand. I guess like every team in the paddock, we're just ploughing on through our individual programmes.

"Barcelona was very much a shakedown, and in particular for a new team that was very useful because we're not just shaking down the car but every single item in the garage, everything from jacks to toolboxes to whatever, there's not a single thing there that's been used before.

"So the shakedown was very much about trying to get a stable platform and once we've got that, we'll just see where we get to this week and next week, focusing much more on actually running the car and seeing where we get to.

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

"We're realistic about how hard it is. I certainly hope that we don't project an image of overconfidence because we don't have that. We're very grounded on what the challenge is.

"That doesn't stop us from, as I said before, that doesn't stop us from having bold ambition for the future. The future's a long way off, so I think we'll just keep our heads down, keep working and see where we get to."

The first week of Bahrain pre-season testing runs from 11-13 February and the second week from 18-20 February before the Australian Grand Prix from 6-8 March.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test: Lando Norris edges Max Verstappen on day one
Next article All the important statistics from day one of the 2026 F1 Bahrain test

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

Pat Symonds backs Sergio Perez after Red Bull scrutiny: 'Bad press is undeserved'

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Pat Symonds backs Sergio Perez after Red Bull scrutiny: 'Bad press is undeserved'

"F1" movie sequel confirmed by producer Jerry Bruckheimer after $630million box office success

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
"F1" movie sequel confirmed by producer Jerry Bruckheimer after $630million box office success

New Max Verstappen docuseries released: Watch the trailer here

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
New Max Verstappen docuseries released: Watch the trailer here
More from
Cadillac-Ferrari

Valtteri Bottas lifts lid on Cadillac timeline and emotional start: "People were crying"

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Valtteri Bottas lifts lid on Cadillac timeline and emotional start: "People were crying"

Valtteri Bottas teases Drive to Survive episode after Cadillac signing sparked Netflix call

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Valtteri Bottas teases Drive to Survive episode after Cadillac signing sparked Netflix call

Cadillac 2026 F1 launch: Catch up here

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Cadillac 2026 F1 launch: Catch up here

Latest news

Jay Frye reflects on IndyCar run one year after departure

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Jay Frye reflects on IndyCar run one year after departure

Shane van Gisbergen came to NASCAR for ovals; aims to make Chase

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Shane van Gisbergen came to NASCAR for ovals; aims to make Chase

All the important statistics from day one of the 2026 F1 Bahrain test

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
All the important statistics from day one of the 2026 F1 Bahrain test

Mick Schumacher reveals what has surprised him the most about IndyCar so far

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Mick Schumacher reveals what has surprised him the most about IndyCar so far