Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Belgian GP: Verstappen goes quickest, crashes in FP2 Next / Verstappen "very happy" with F1 car feeling despite FP2 crash
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa

By:

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was fastest on the opening day of Belgian Grand Prix practice at Spa-Francorchamps on Friday, the 12th round of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship, but his day ended with a crash.

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa

Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas was fastest in FP1 and Verstappen pipped him in FP2, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc suffered a crash that caused a red flag.

Verstappen himself then crashed at Malmedy, damaging the right-rear corner of his car as he backed it into the tyrewall.

Belgian Grand Prix FP1 results: Bottas fastest from Verstappen

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 18 1'45.199 239.682
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 14 1'45.363 0.164 0.164 239.309
3 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 20 1'45.699 0.500 0.336 238.549
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 19 1'45.818 0.619 0.119 238.280
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 20 1'45.935 0.736 0.117 238.017
6 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 17 1'46.127 0.928 0.192 237.587
7 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 19 1'46.177 0.978 0.050 237.475
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 17 1'46.336 1.137 0.159 237.120
9 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 16 1'46.497 1.298 0.161 236.761
10 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 16 1'46.612 1.413 0.115 236.506
11 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 19 1'46.649 1.450 0.037 236.424
12 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 20 1'46.683 1.484 0.034 236.348
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 17 1'46.755 1.556 0.072 236.189
14 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 19 1'46.772 1.573 0.017 236.151
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 19 1'46.928 1.729 0.156 235.807
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 20 1'47.101 1.902 0.173 235.426
17 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 15 1'48.125 2.926 1.024 233.196
18 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 17 1'48.224 3.025 0.099 232.983
19 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 16 1'48.705 3.506 0.481 231.952
20 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 15 1'49.059 3.860 0.354 231.199
View full results

What happened in Free Practice 1?

After a rain-affected start to the session, Verstappen set the benchmark fastest time on hard-compound dry tyres halfway through at 1m46.879s and then lowered that to 1m46.423s and 1m45.905s on his long run. That put him over a second clear with 20 minutes remaining.

The soft-tyre runs were topped by Bottas, who set 1m45.199s to take away P1. Teammate Hamilton, meanwhile, hit traffic on his flying lap – almost being swiped off the track by Nicholas Latifi’s Williams on the approach to the Bus Stop chicane. Mercedes was back-to-back testing high and low downforce rear wings, and Hamilton complained he was “massively slow on the straights” using a larger wing – and he ended the session down in 18th.

Verstappen took P2 with 1m45.363s and was fastest overall through the middle sector but seemed to struggle through the final chicane.

Pierre Gasly took third for AlphaTauri, exactly half a second off Bottas’s pace, ahead of Leclerc, who almost fenced his Ferrari at Malmedy after a gravelly off. His teammate Carlos Sainz was fifth, ahead of the recently re-signed Sergio Perez (Red Bull).

One bizarre incident was Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen hitting the inside wall of the pitlane entry – “my bad” he admitted of damaging the left side of his car.

Read Also:

Belgian Grand Prix FP2 results: Verstappen fastest from Bottas

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 12 1'44.472 241.350
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 14 1'44.513 0.041 0.041 241.256
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 13 1'44.544 0.072 0.031 241.184
4 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 15 1'44.953 0.481 0.409 240.244
5 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 17 1'44.965 0.493 0.012 240.217
6 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 14 1'45.180 0.708 0.215 239.726
7 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 15 1'45.302 0.830 0.122 239.448
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 16 1'45.336 0.864 0.034 239.371
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 18 1'45.386 0.914 0.050 239.257
10 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 13 1'45.404 0.932 0.018 239.216
11 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 14 1'45.517 1.045 0.113 238.960
12 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 17 1'45.758 1.286 0.241 238.416
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 16 1'45.789 1.317 0.031 238.346
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 18 1'45.967 1.495 0.178 237.945
15 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 14 1'46.118 1.646 0.151 237.607
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 17 1'46.198 1.726 0.080 237.428
17 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 14 1'46.665 2.193 0.467 236.388
18 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 13 1'46.836 2.364 0.171 236.010
19 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 14 1'47.335 2.863 0.499 234.913
20 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 15 1'47.529 3.057 0.194 234.489
View full results

What happened in Free Practice 2?

After rain between the sessions, FP2 began on a damp track that was drying quickly.

Bottas set the pace on medium tyres after 20 minutes with a laptime of 1m44.513s, 0.614s faster than Verstappen, then Hamilton took P2 on 1m44.544s – 0.031s off his teammate. Verstappen improved on his second flyer, getting to within 0.084s of the pace – also on mediums.

Mercedes switched to the softs in time for the halfway point, with Hamilton not improving despite setting the fastest middle sector overall and Bottas also failed to beat his earlier time as Mercedes appeared to have its engines turned down.

Verstappen then unleashed 1m44.472s on softs to beat Bottas by 0.041s and Hamilton by 0.072s.

Recently re-signed Fernando Alonso was fourth fastest for Alpine on softs, albeit almost half a second off the pace. Hungarian GP-winning teammate Esteban Ocon suffered a huge spin at Fagnes without hitting anything.

The session was first halted with 15 minutes to go when Leclerc got sideways at Les Combes and couldn’t keep it out of the wall on the left-hand side, swiping off a front corner.

Soon after the session restarted, it required another red flag as Verstappen lost it at Malmedy and clipped the barrier with his right-rear corner. That incident ended the day’s running.

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Belgian GP: Verstappen goes quickest, crashes in FP2

Previous article

Belgian GP: Verstappen goes quickest, crashes in FP2

Next article

Verstappen "very happy" with F1 car feeling despite FP2 crash

Verstappen "very happy" with F1 car feeling despite FP2 crash
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Verstappen goes quickest, crashes in FP2

54 min
2
Formula 1

Verstappen "very happy" with F1 car feeling despite FP2 crash

16 min
3
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa

50 min
4
Formula 1

Eleven F1 drivers take final engines of 2021 at Belgian GP

4 h
5
National

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch

Latest news
Verstappen "very happy" with F1 car feeling despite FP2 crash
Formula 1

Verstappen "very happy" with F1 car feeling despite FP2 crash

16m
Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa

50m
Belgian GP: Verstappen goes quickest, crashes in FP2
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Verstappen goes quickest, crashes in FP2

54m
Capito drops Latifi contract renewal hint at Williams F1
Formula 1

Capito drops Latifi contract renewal hint at Williams F1

1 h
Red Bull extends Perez's F1 contract to 2022
Formula 1

Red Bull extends Perez's F1 contract to 2022

2 h
Latest videos
F1 Fast Facts: Belgian GP 01:55
Formula 1
5 h

F1 Fast Facts: Belgian GP

Formula 1: Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda engines after crash damage 00:50
Formula 1
6 h

Formula 1: Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda engines after crash damage

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP greatest moments 08:37
Formula 1
23 h

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP greatest moments

Formula 1: Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 driver decision 04:47
Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021

Formula 1: Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 driver decision

Formula 1: Verstappen teases Red Bull upgrades will give title edge 08:04
Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen teases Red Bull upgrades will give title edge

Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Skoda renders forgotten ‘vampire’ sportscar Motor1.com
Automotive

Skoda renders forgotten ‘vampire’ sportscar

Rimac reveals Bugatti has all-new car in development for 2024 Motor1.com
Automotive

Rimac reveals Bugatti has all-new car in development for 2024

On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell French GP Prime
Formula 1

On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell

Trending Today

Belgian GP: Verstappen goes quickest, crashes in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian GP: Verstappen goes quickest, crashes in FP2

Verstappen "very happy" with F1 car feeling despite FP2 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen "very happy" with F1 car feeling despite FP2 crash

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa

Eleven F1 drivers take final engines of 2021 at Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Eleven F1 drivers take final engines of 2021 at Belgian GP

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch
Video Inside
National National

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch

Quartararo "not really sad" about Vinales’ Yamaha MotoGP exit
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo "not really sad" about Vinales’ Yamaha MotoGP exit

Chamonix 24 Hours Ice Race - heat results
General General

Chamonix 24 Hours Ice Race - heat results

Alonso: Alpine has lost too much ground to McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine has lost too much ground to McLaren

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Prime

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021
How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal Prime

How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal

Michael Schumacher famously quit the Jordan team for Benetton immediately after his startling Formula 1 debut at Spa, despite potentially having committed himself for two years. This is how he did it, and why Eddie Jordan believes his team could've had Benetton's title success had one word on a contract been different.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Prime

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. Stuart Codling revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Prime

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. Stuart Codling thinks it’s time to try a better tactic.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Prime

How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

The clock may be ticking on Big Oil’s presence in Formula 1, says MARK GALLAGHER. A landmark ruling in the Netherlands is going to force energy companies to clean up their acts

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2021
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Prime

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Mick Schumacher carries one of motorsport's most famous names at the back of the grid with Haas. But his junior titles have proved he deserves his place in Formula 1 – most crucially to the man himself, who is starting to show signs of forging his own way in motorsport's highest profile category

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2021
The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Prime

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

Mercedes chief technical officer James Allison has worked with some of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of modern times – but, says Ben Edwards, his own engineering achievements are very much worth celebrating.

Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021
The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1 Prime

The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1

Formula 1’s U.S. owners are keen to get a homegrown driving talent back in its sport, but with no immediate sign of that happening, here are three Drive to Survive-generation teenagers with their ambitions set firmly on making it all the way to the top…

Formula 1
Aug 17, 2021

Latest news

Verstappen "very happy" with F1 car feeling despite FP2 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen "very happy" with F1 car feeling despite FP2 crash

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa

Belgian GP: Verstappen goes quickest, crashes in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian GP: Verstappen goes quickest, crashes in FP2

Capito drops Latifi contract renewal hint at Williams F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Capito drops Latifi contract renewal hint at Williams F1

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.