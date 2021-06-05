Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Norris hit with grid penalty for red-flag infringement
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP Results

Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Baku F1

By:

Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku for Ferrari on Saturday, the sixth round of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship season.

Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Baku F1

Leclerc will start ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen of Red Bull after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3. Multiple crashes caused four red flags.

Read Also:

Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole from Hamilton

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'41.218
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'41.450 0.232
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'41.563 0.345
4 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'41.565 0.347
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'41.576 0.358
6 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'41.917 0.699
7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'42.211 0.993
8 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'42.327 1.109
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'41.747 0.529
10 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'42.659 1.441
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'42.224 1.006
12 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'42.273 1.055
13 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'42.558 1.340
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'42.587 1.369
15 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'42.758 1.540
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'43.128 1.910
17 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'44.158 2.940
18 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 1'44.238 3.020
19 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
20 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo
What happened in Q1?

The first session was halted early on when Lance Stroll crashed his Aston Martin into the wall at Turn 15. Only Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc had managed to set a laptime before the red flag, setting the benchmark at 1m42.535s.

After the green flag, Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari grabbed the top spot with a lap of 1m42.121s, which was quickly eclipsed by Verstappen on 1m41.760s, with teammate Sergio Perez taking second. Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi caused the second red flag when he virtually mirrored Stroll’s crash at Turn 15.

At the third attempt, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton initially rose to fourth on used soft tyres (after being forced to abort his first two runs) but then rose to P1 on his second push lap with 1m41.545s.

Read Also:

The majority of the frontrunners didn’t run again, although McLaren’s Lando Norris improved to fifth. He will be investigated after the session for a red flag procedure infringement, when he missed the pit entry as the reds flew.

Falling at the first hurdle were Williams’ Nicholas Latifi and the Haas duo of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, plus the shunters Stroll and Giovinazzi.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Q1 results: Hamilton fastest from Verstappen

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 9 1'41.545
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 8 1'41.760 0.215 0.215
3 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 8 1'41.968 0.423 0.208
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 8 1'42.121 0.576 0.153
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 10 1'42.167 0.622 0.046
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 9 1'42.241 0.696 0.074
7 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 9 1'42.288 0.743 0.047
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 9 1'42.304 0.759 0.016
9 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 5 1'42.426 0.881 0.122
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 10 1'42.460 0.915 0.034
11 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 9 1'42.521 0.976 0.061
12 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 9 1'42.701 1.156 0.180
13 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 8 1'42.728 1.183 0.027
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 9 1'42.923 1.378 0.195
15 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 10 1'42.934 1.389 0.011
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 8 1'43.128 1.583 0.194
17 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 10 1'44.158 2.613 1.030
18 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 9 1'44.238 2.693 0.080
19 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 2
20 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 4
What happened in Q2?

In Q2, the pole position-hunting protagonists eschewed the usual practice of running medium tyres – with all drivers sticking with the softs.

Perez set the early pace on 1m41.630, 0.029s faster than Leclerc. Sainz was third, with Verstappen only fourth after the first run.

Hamilton then jumped up to second, 0.004s off P1, despite a mistake on the exit of Turn 16. Verstappen stayed out for a second push lap, and took the top spot on 1m41.625s – the top five being covered by just 0.034s, among which Yuki Tsunoda was an impressive fourth for AlphaTauri.

Daniel Ricciardo caused the third red flag when he locked up and piled his McLaren into the Turn 3 barriers. That curtailed the session early.

Knocked out at this point were Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel (who missed Q3 by 0.029s), Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, Ricciardo, Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) and George Russell (whose Williams team had to swap power units between FP3 and qualifying due to a water pump failure).

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Q2 results: Verstappen fastest from Perez

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 6 1'41.625
2 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 5 1'41.630 0.005 0.005
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 6 1'41.634 0.009 0.004
4 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 6 1'41.654 0.029 0.020
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 5 1'41.659 0.034 0.005
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 5 1'41.740 0.115 0.081
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 5 1'41.813 0.188 0.073
8 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 5 1'41.932 0.307 0.119
9 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 6 1'42.106 0.481 0.174
10 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 5 1'42.195 0.570 0.089
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 5 1'42.224 0.599 0.029
12 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 6 1'42.273 0.648 0.049
13 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 5 1'42.558 0.933 0.285
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 6 1'42.587 0.962 0.029
15 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 4 1'42.758 1.133 0.171
What happened in Q3?

In the top-10 shootout, Leclerc set the benchmark at 1m41.218s, thanks to a tow from Hamilton, 0.345s ahead of Verstappen.

After taking an extra warm-up lap, Hamilton received a tow from Bottas, his 1m41.450s being 0.232s off pole. Sainz was fourth, 0.358s off the pace, ahead of Norris and Perez. AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly then jumped to P4 on his single-run strategy, 0.347s off pole.

On the second runs, Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas was anxious to get a tow, being stranded in P10. But that was rendered academic as Tsunoda and Sainz went off independently at Turn 4.

Read Also:

That left the order as Leclerc, Hamilton, Verstappen, Gasly, Sainz, Norris, Perez, Tsunoda, Alpine’s Fernando Alonso and Bottas.

Update: After qualifying, Norris was found guilty of not respecting the red flag in Q1 as he didn't pit immediately and was given a three-place grid penalty. That dropped him from sixth to ninth.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Q3 results: Leclerc fastest from Hamilton

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 5 1'41.218
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 6 1'41.450 0.232 0.232
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 5 1'41.563 0.345 0.113
4 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 4 1'41.565 0.347 0.002
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 5 1'41.576 0.358 0.011
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 5 1'41.747 0.529 0.171
7 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 5 1'41.917 0.699 0.170
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 4 1'42.211 0.993 0.294
9 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 5 1'42.327 1.109 0.116
10 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 6 1'42.659 1.441 0.332
Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 6 1'41.625
2 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 5 1'41.630 0.005 0.005
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 6 1'41.634 0.009 0.004
4 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 6 1'41.654 0.029 0.020
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 5 1'41.659 0.034 0.005
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 5 1'41.740 0.115 0.081
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 5 1'41.813 0.188 0.073
8 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 5 1'41.932 0.307 0.119
9 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 6 1'42.106 0.481 0.174
10 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 5 1'42.195 0.570 0.089
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 5 1'42.224 0.599 0.029
12 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 6 1'42.273 0.648 0.049
13 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 5 1'42.558 0.933 0.285
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 6 1'42.587 0.962 0.029
15 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 4 1'42.758 1.133 0.171
