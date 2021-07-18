Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / British GP: Hamilton wins despite penalty for Verstappen clash
Formula 1 / British GP Results

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins F1 British GP

By:

Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, the tenth race of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship season, despite a 10s penalty for colliding with title rival Max Verstappen in a crash that stopped the race and sent Verstappen to hospital.

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins F1 British GP

Red Bull’s Verstappen led from the start, just holding off Hamilton’s Mercedes – who attacked him hard. At Copse corner, they touched wheels with Verstappen sent spinning into the tyrewall that caused the race to be stopped.

During their clash Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc jumped to the front to restart on pole, and he led at the resumption from Hamilton – who was given a 10s penalty.

Hamilton’s penalty dropped him to fourth place after his pitstop but he charged back to the front, passing Leclerc at Copse for victory with three laps remaining.

Read Also:

2021 British Grand Prix race results

Cla Driver Laps Time Interval Points
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
52 - 25
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
52 3.871 3.871 18
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas
52 11.125 7.254 15
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
52 28.573 17.448 12
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
52 42.624 14.051 10
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
52 43.454 0.830 8
7 Spain Fernando Alonso
52 1'12.093 28.639 6
8 Canada Lance Stroll
52 1'14.289 2.196 4
9 France Esteban Ocon
52 1'16.162 1.873 2
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
52 1'22.065 5.903 1
11 France Pierre Gasly
52 1'25.327 3.262
12 United Kingdom George Russell
51 1 lap
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
51 1 lap
14 Canada Nicholas Latifi
51 1 lap
15 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
51 1 lap
16 Mexico Sergio Perez
51 1 lap
17 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
51 1 lap
18 Germany Mick Schumacher
51 1 lap
Germany Sebastian Vettel
40
Netherlands Max Verstappen
0
View full results

How the British Grand Prix unfolded

From pole position, Verstappen just held on to his lead from pole after running side-by-side with a fast-starting Hamilton through Turn 1. Hamilton attacked like he did in the sprint race into Brooklands and again at Copse – where they touched wheels (Hamilton’s left-front to Verstappen’s right-rear) at 180mph and Verstappen was sent plunging backwards into the tyrewall.

Leclerc took advantage of their collision to grab the lead. Verstappen climbed out of the car unaided but was clearly winded before he was taken to the medical centre – and later to a local hospital. Meanwhile, the safety car came out and then the red flag was flown.

Read Also:

After a break of over 30 minutes to repair the tyrewall, they lined up for the standing restart in the order: Leclerc, Hamilton, Bottas and the McLarens of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo.

Leclerc led Hamilton, the fast-starting Norris, Bottas and Ricciardo. Behind them, Sebastian Vettel spun his Aston Martin at Luffield while battling Fernando Alonso’s Alpine for sixth.

On Lap 5, Hamilton was notified of a 10-second penalty for causing the collision with Verstappen, while Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz passed Alonso for sixth at Brooklands.

Leclerc led comfortably until his engine began to cutout on Lap 15. That put Hamilton into his DRS range, but Ferrari managed to solve his mapping issues and he pulled clear again.

Norris stopped on Lap 22, but a lengthy 6s stop – due to a right-rear issue – cost him third place to Bottas. Hamilton pitted on Lap 28, serving his 10s penalty before switching to hard tyres, and rejoining behind Norris in fourth.

Sainz suffered a slow 12s pitstop due to a left-front problem, dropping him back behind Ricciardo. Leclerc pitted a tour later on Lap 30, rejoining with a 7s lead over Bottas, who was 5s clear of Norris and a charging Hamilton, who was 13s off the lead.

Hamilton passed Norris for third on Lap 31 and caught Bottas 10 laps later. Bottas followed team orders and gifted second to Hamilton at Stowe. At that point he was 8s behind Leclerc with 12 laps remaining but was consistently lapping a second per lap faster.

Hamilton got into DRS range of Leclerc with four laps remaining, and passed him at Copse with three laps to go when Leclerc understeered wide when he attacked. It was Hamilton's eighth victory in his home race, with Leclerc finishing second.

Bottas was a distant third, ahead of Norris, Ricciardo, Sainz and Alonso.

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 50 1'28.617 239.317
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 45 1'29.699 1.082 1.082 236.430
3 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 52 1'30.266 1.649 0.567 234.945
4 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 45 1'30.524 1.907 0.258 234.275
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 45 1'30.569 1.952 0.045 234.159
6 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 51 1'30.826 2.209 0.257 233.497
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 51 1'31.223 2.606 0.397 232.480
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 51 1'31.284 2.667 0.061 232.325
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 44 1'31.420 2.803 0.136 231.979
10 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 48 1'31.698 3.081 0.278 231.276
11 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 48 1'31.895 3.278 0.197 230.780
12 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 48 1'31.992 3.375 0.097 230.537
13 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 49 1'32.049 3.432 0.057 230.394
14 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 48 1'32.210 3.593 0.161 229.992
15 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 49 1'32.346 3.729 0.136 229.653
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 51 1'32.477 3.860 0.131 229.328
17 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 50 1'32.862 4.245 0.385 228.377
18 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 51 1'32.909 4.292 0.047 228.262
19 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 35 1'33.059 4.442 0.150 227.894
View full results
shares
comments
British GP: Hamilton wins despite penalty for Verstappen clash

Previous article

British GP: Hamilton wins despite penalty for Verstappen clash
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Marko wants Hamilton suspended for Verstappen crash

1 h
2
Formula 1

Horner accuses Hamilton of "dirty driving" after Verstappen crash

1 h
3
Formula 1

Verstappen taken to hospital after British GP crash

26 min
4
Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

5
Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Latest news
Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins F1 British GP
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins F1 British GP

2m
British GP: Hamilton wins despite penalty for Verstappen clash
Formula 1

British GP: Hamilton wins despite penalty for Verstappen clash

11m
Verstappen taken to hospital after British GP crash
Formula 1

Verstappen taken to hospital after British GP crash

26m
Marko wants Hamilton suspended for Verstappen crash
Formula 1

Marko wants Hamilton suspended for Verstappen crash

1 h
Horner accuses Hamilton of "dirty driving" after Verstappen crash
Formula 1

Horner accuses Hamilton of "dirty driving" after Verstappen crash

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
5 h

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

Starting Grid for the British Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
11 h

Starting Grid for the British Grand Prix

Formula 1: Verstappen beats Hamilton in British GP sprint qualifying 01:00
Formula 1
23 h

Formula 1: Verstappen beats Hamilton in British GP sprint qualifying

Formula 1: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Friday qualifying at the British GP 01:14
Formula 1
Jul 17, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Friday qualifying at the British GP

Starting Grid for the British GP Sprint Qualifying Race 01:05
Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021

Starting Grid for the British GP Sprint Qualifying Race

Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Grand Prix results: Verstappen wins F1 sprint for British GP pole British GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Grand Prix results: Verstappen wins F1 sprint for British GP pole

IndyCar Series drivers delighted by new video game plans
Video Inside
IndyCar

IndyCar Series drivers delighted by new video game plans

On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell French GP Prime
Formula 1

On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell

Trending Today

Marko wants Hamilton suspended for Verstappen crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko wants Hamilton suspended for Verstappen crash

Horner accuses Hamilton of "dirty driving" after Verstappen crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner accuses Hamilton of "dirty driving" after Verstappen crash

Verstappen taken to hospital after British GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen taken to hospital after British GP crash

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Silverstone F2: Zhou scores feature race win ahead of Ticktum
FIA F2 FIA F2

Silverstone F2: Zhou scores feature race win ahead of Ticktum

Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching F1 track limits protocol
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching F1 track limits protocol

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone Prime

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
5 h
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Prime

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix.

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Prime

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Prime

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged.

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Lawrence Stroll is a man who likes getting what he wants. And, right now, what he wants above all else is to turn his Aston Martin Formula 1 team into winners and world champions.

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test Prime

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Prime

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says Luke Smith.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021
The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez Prime

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez

It's 50 years to the day since Pedro Rodriguez lost his life in an inconsequential sportscar race at the Norisring. To mark the anniversary, Motorsport.com picks out the 10 greatest races of the Mexican all-rounder.

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2021

Latest news

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins F1 British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins F1 British GP

British GP: Hamilton wins despite penalty for Verstappen clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

British GP: Hamilton wins despite penalty for Verstappen clash

Verstappen taken to hospital after British GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen taken to hospital after British GP crash

Marko wants Hamilton suspended for Verstappen crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko wants Hamilton suspended for Verstappen crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.