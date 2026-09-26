"Great job messing it up" – Why Max Verstappen feels Baku was Red Bull's best chance to win

A problem with the internal combustion engine cost Max Verstappen a good starting position for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The four-time world champion readily acknowledged that he probably could not have matched George Russell’s pole time, but given the large gap behind him, a place on the front row would have been a logical outcome.

However, due to a problem with Red Bull’s combustion engine, Verstappen was already losing half a second on the straights compared to team-mate Isack Hadjar, before a yellow flag caused by Lando Norris and battery problems were added to the equation.

It means Verstappen has to start from eighth on the grid, although polesitter Russell still described the Dutchman as the biggest threat to victory.

When Motorsport.com put those words to Verstappen in the Baku paddock, a smile appeared on his face: "That’s good, if he thinks that way!

"But on a serious note, they are really quick. So I think they might be a bit too strong for us, although I’m going to give everything to fight for the podium, of course."

Despite Mercedes’ pace at the Baku City Circuit, Verstappen is crystal clear: in his view, this weekend represented Red Bull’s best chance to win a grand prix in 2026.

"They [Mercedes] are obviously getting an upgrade next week in Malaysia, so this was the chance to win. And we’ve certainly done a great job messing up that chance," Verstappen told the Dutch media in Baku.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Asked whether Baku would normally have been the only opportunity during the remaining race weekends, Verstappen continued: "Well, I’m sure Mercedes can do even more with that upgrade. They are already faster now, so it will become really difficult. Of course I never give up. I try again every weekend, but we have to be realistic."

With Red Bull already having its final major upgrade of the year available and Mercedes only set to follow in Malaysia, Verstappen believes a standout result in Baku would have been on the cards.

However, avoiding problems every weekend is also part of the job, and Verstappen therefore concluded after getting out of the car that Red Bull does not deserve it this way either.

"I felt good in the car and I was really on top of it all weekend," he said. "Look, maybe it wasn’t as quick as Mercedes, but that has been the case all season. But I was in a good place and of course it’s frustrating when you can’t show it."

However, Verstappen was able to put things into perspective. Yes, he would like to win a race in 2026 to avoid his first winless year since 2015, and yes, Baku represented an opportunity to do so, but all the setbacks hurt less because he is not in the title fight.

"I was extremely frustrated in the car. I can also stay very frustrated now, but there’s nothing I can do about it anyway", Verstappen realised.

"The whole weekend was going really well. And then when it matters, you have an engine problem. That really sucks. And if you want to fight at the front as a team, then those things can’t happen. But yeah, they do happen, and that also sums up our season a bit."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Peter Fox / Getty Images

With those final words, Verstappen is referring to the fact that he has already experienced plenty of setbacks this year. The Dutchman has previously said that something seems to go wrong at Red Bull every weekend and that he will have to spend the winter break like a Buddhist in Tibet to calm down.

However, Verstappen essentially sees the fact that his bad luck still causes irritation as a good sign – a sign that his passion for F1 is still there.

"I'm genuinely frustrated by it, and that means I still care a lot. Of course I could also say, who cares about this season, I’m not fighting for the championship anyway. But yeah, I still care a lot. I always try to get the maximum out of it, and when that isn’t possible, it’s still very frustrating."

Frustrating will also be the word if Verstappen drives onto the podium on Saturday, as he will be left with the feeling that even more had been possible.

"Yes, that depends on how the whole race unfolds and what our pace is like. But imagine we’re the fastest on track and you finish third or second… Yeah, then I’ll be frustrated because there would have been more in it."

Finally, the one piece of good news is that the upgrade package in Baku is doing what Verstappen had hoped it would.

"That was a decent step, yeah. But for next year, if you really want to compete, we need to make a much bigger step. And that applies to everything: the car, the power unit, everything.” When it is pointed out that Red Bull cannot do much to the power unit without an ADUO token, Verstappen concludes: "That’s true, but of course we can still fine-tune things."