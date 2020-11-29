Grosjean ploughed headlong into the barriers after a collision with the AlphaTauri of Daniil Kvyat at the exit of Turn 3, with his Haas splitting in two and immediately bursting into a ball of flame.

The French driver was able to emerge from the burning chassis without external assistance and was then helped away by the FIA's Dr. Ian Roberts, while medical car driver Alan van der Merwe grabbed a fire extinguisher from the car to ensure their exit from the site of the inferno.

Grosjean, who was visibly shaken after the incident, was taken to the medical centre for check ups and later airlifted to a local hospital with minor burns and suspected broken ribs. A full diagnosis of his condition is awaited.

The fierce fire was subsequently extinguished by trackside workers, who were also quickly on the scene.

Haas F1 team principal Gunther Steiner said Grosjean was "lucky by being unlucky" to escape from his terrifying crash and also thanked the medical staff for attending his driver so quickly.

Van der Merwe said he had never seen a fire of this scale in the 12 years he has held this role and added that waiting for Grosjean to emerge out of the fire "felt like ages."