Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean's Bahrain fireball crash in pictures

A fire marshal extinguishes the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

1/25

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fire marshals deal with the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

2/25

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames, Marshals attend the fire

3/25

Fire marshals use an extinguisher on a horrific accident of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix

4/25

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Marshals extinguish the flames after a big crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

5/25

Fire marshals deal with the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

6/25

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Medical deligate pulls Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 from the flames of his car

7/25

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, emerges from flames after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Marshals extinguish the fire

8/25

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, is assisted by medical delegates and marshals after a big crash on the opening lap

9/25

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after his huge first lap crash

10/25

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after a huge crash on the opening lap

11/25

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, is taken away on a stretcher after his opening lap crash

12/25

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The hole in the Armco where Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20 hit it

13/25

The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames

14/25

The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames

15/25

Wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash

16/25

A fire marshal with wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

17/25

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The charred wrecked remains of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 is cleared by marshals after a horrendous opening lap crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix

18/25

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Damage to the Armco after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20

19/25

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash

20/25

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The remains of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, in the Armco after a huge first lap crash

21/25

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Marshals deal with the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

22/25

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Marshals deal with the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

23/25

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The wrecked car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after a big crash on the opening lap

24/25

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash

25/25

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean walked away from a horrific crash on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix that split his Haas Formula 1 car in two and burst into flames.

Grosjean ploughed headlong into the barriers after a collision with the AlphaTauri of Daniil Kvyat at the exit of Turn 3, with his Haas splitting in two and immediately bursting into a ball of flame.

The French driver was able to emerge from the burning chassis without external assistance and was then helped away by the FIA's Dr. Ian Roberts, while medical car driver Alan van der Merwe grabbed a fire extinguisher from the car to ensure their exit from the site of the inferno.

Grosjean, who was visibly shaken after the incident, was taken to the medical centre for check ups and later airlifted to a local hospital with minor burns and suspected broken ribs. A full diagnosis of his condition is awaited.

The fierce fire was subsequently extinguished by trackside workers, who were also quickly on the scene.

Haas F1 team principal Gunther Steiner said Grosjean was "lucky by being unlucky" to escape from his terrifying crash and also thanked the medical staff for attending his driver so quickly.

Van der Merwe said he had never seen a fire of this scale in the 12 years he has held this role and added that waiting for Grosjean to emerge out of the fire "felt like ages."

