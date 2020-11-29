Grosjean's Bahrain fireball crash in pictures
A fire marshal extinguishes the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Fire marshals deal with the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames, Marshals attend the fire
Fire marshals use an extinguisher on a horrific accident of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Marshals extinguish the flames after a big crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Fire marshals deal with the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Medical deligate pulls Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 from the flames of his car
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, emerges from flames after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Marshals extinguish the fire
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, is assisted by medical delegates and marshals after a big crash on the opening lap
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after his huge first lap crash
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after a huge crash on the opening lap
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, is taken away on a stretcher after his opening lap crash
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
The hole in the Armco where Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20 hit it
The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames
The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames
Wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash
A fire marshal with wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
The charred wrecked remains of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 is cleared by marshals after a horrendous opening lap crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Damage to the Armco after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
The remains of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, in the Armco after a huge first lap crash
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Marshals deal with the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Marshals deal with the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
The wrecked car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after a big crash on the opening lap
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean walked away from a horrific crash on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix that split his Haas Formula 1 car in two and burst into flames.
Grosjean ploughed headlong into the barriers after a collision with the AlphaTauri of Daniil Kvyat at the exit of Turn 3, with his Haas splitting in two and immediately bursting into a ball of flame.
The French driver was able to emerge from the burning chassis without external assistance and was then helped away by the FIA's Dr. Ian Roberts, while medical car driver Alan van der Merwe grabbed a fire extinguisher from the car to ensure their exit from the site of the inferno.
Grosjean, who was visibly shaken after the incident, was taken to the medical centre for check ups and later airlifted to a local hospital with minor burns and suspected broken ribs. A full diagnosis of his condition is awaited.
The fierce fire was subsequently extinguished by trackside workers, who were also quickly on the scene.
Haas F1 team principal Gunther Steiner said Grosjean was "lucky by being unlucky" to escape from his terrifying crash and also thanked the medical staff for attending his driver so quickly.
Van der Merwe said he had never seen a fire of this scale in the 12 years he has held this role and added that waiting for Grosjean to emerge out of the fire "felt like ages."
Read Also:
Previous article
Wait for Grosjean to escape Bahrain crash fire "felt like ages"
Next article
2020 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix race results
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1