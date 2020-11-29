Formula 1
Previous
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Breaking news

Grosjean convinced halo saved his life in Bahrain crash

Grosjean convinced halo saved his life in Bahrain crash
By:

Romain Grosjean paid tribute to the halo for saving him in the terrifying crash at the start of the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix as he recovers in hospital.

Haas F1 driver Grosjean crashed out exiting Turn 3 on the opening lap of the race in Bahrain on Sunday, hitting the barrier on the right-hand side of the track at 137 mph with a force of over 50g.

The severity of the collision with the barrier tore Grosjean's Haas VF-20 car in two, and caused a huge fire to break out.

Grosjean was able to escape from the fire quickly and was swiftly met by FIA medical staff, with the monocoque of his car remaining lodged in the middle of the barrier.

The Frenchman was taken to the Bahrain Defence Force hospital where he was found to have sustained burns to the back of both hands.

But after initial concerns he had broken at least one of his ribs, all X-rays completed showed no signs of any fractures.

In a video posted to his Instagram account from his hospital bed, Grosjean spoke to his fans to give an update on his condition and thank those who helped him emerge without major injury.

"Hello everyone, I just wanted to say I am OK - well, sort of OK," Grosjean said, before making reference to the big white bandages on his hands.

"Thank you very much for all the messages. I wasn't for the halo some years ago, but I think it's the greatest thing that we've brought to Formula 1, and without it I wouldn't be able to speak with you today.

"So thanks to all the medical staff at the circuit, at the hospital, and hopefully I can write you quite soon some messages and tell you how it's going."

 

Grosjean will remain in hospital overnight to undergo treatment for the burns on the back of his hands, as well as being subject to further observation from the doctors.

Read Also:

Haas is yet to announce whether or not he will be fit to drive in next weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix, but team principal Gunther Steiner was confident Grosjean would want to be in the car if he was fit enough.

"Knowing him, he wants to be back, but we'll see that tomorrow when they take the bandages off because he has no idea what they look like," Steiner said.

"For me at the moment, the only good thing is, nothing bad happened. For sure it wasn't good, but he's safe, he's healthy.

"The rest we'll see tomorrow when we speak with the doctors."

Perez: Grosjean crash put Bahrain DNF into perspective

Previous article

Perez: Grosjean crash put Bahrain DNF into perspective

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Drivers Romain Grosjean
Author Luke Smith

Grosjean convinced halo saved his life in Bahrain crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean convinced halo saved his life in Bahrain crash

Perez: Grosjean crash put Bahrain DNF into perspective
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez: Grosjean crash put Bahrain DNF into perspective

F1 doctor explains Grosjean's escape from burning car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 doctor explains Grosjean's escape from burning car

Grosjean to remain in hospital overnight after Bahrain crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean to remain in hospital overnight after Bahrain crash

