Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Race in
00 Hours
:
49 Minutes
:
07 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
11 Oct
Race in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
74 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Russian GP / Breaking news

Grosjean: Old parts partly to blame for inconsistent Haas form

shares
comments
Grosjean: Old parts partly to blame for inconsistent Haas form
By:

Romain Grosjean says Haas’ inconsistent form in Formula 1 is not being helped by the team having to run old car parts due to its cost-saving measures.

Amid the uncertainty over the financial situation of 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Haas has elected not to introduce any upgrades this year.

One of the consequences of that, according to Grosjean, is that the team is running older parts for longer than it would in a normal campaign.

That then triggers situations where the team no longer has the best versions of components available, due to accidents, so has to revert to parts that are not as good.

“We are running less of the new parts than we would in a normal year,” said the Frenchman, who has qualified 16th for the Russian GP.

“Therefore when you have a crash and the parts that were your best ones were destroyed, then you just go for the second best and so on and so on.

“I guess that can explain a little bit of the inconsistency sometimes. Kevin had one [bad weekend] in Silverstone, where he was miles off. I had a bit the same [here in Russia].

“So again I think set up wise and so on we are really getting the hang of it and doing a great job, but bear in mind that this is the car that was at winter testing in Barcelona.”

Read Also:

Grosjean says that in the wake of the incidents at the Tuscan GP two weeks ago, where he was caught up in some minor incidents and Magnussen was involved in the safety car restart crash, the problems he has faced this weekend were a likely consequence of different parts needing to be used this weekend.

“With the Mugello [crash] where the car was totally damaged and we had to change a lot of parts, I guess some were not working as good as they should have,” he said.

Grosjean also reckons that the increasing struggles the team is facing in being able to get out of Q1 is not a surprise, considering the team is not improving its car.

“We haven’t been developing the car, so the more it goes, the more likely we are going to go backwards if others are developing.

“Obviously we are getting to a nice place to set it up and we are really I guess getting the most of it.”

Additional reporting by Oleg Karpov

Related video

Wolff: F1 boss Domenicali 'will stay away from artificial things’

Previous article

Wolff: F1 boss Domenicali 'will stay away from artificial things’
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Russian GP
Drivers Romain Grosjean
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Four teams lodge intention to appeal Schumacher’s Sochi win
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Four teams lodge intention to appeal Schumacher’s Sochi win

Sochi F2: Zhou wins truncated sprint race after huge crash
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Sochi F2: Zhou wins truncated sprint race after huge crash

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

Ricciardo: Making Renault "uncomfortable" key to Sochi form
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Making Renault "uncomfortable" key to Sochi form

Hamilton concerned about cars "flying by" him at start
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton concerned about cars "flying by" him at start

Carey’s salary based on F1’s financial results, says Liberty
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Carey’s salary based on F1’s financial results, says Liberty

4000 spectator limit for 2020 Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

4000 spectator limit for 2020 Bathurst 1000

McLaughlin 'silenced critics' with 2020 Supercars title
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

McLaughlin 'silenced critics' with 2020 Supercars title

Latest news

Grosjean: Old parts partly to blame for inconsistent Haas form
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean: Old parts partly to blame for inconsistent Haas form

Wolff: F1 boss Domenicali 'will stay away from artificial things’
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: F1 boss Domenicali 'will stay away from artificial things’

Ricciardo: Making Renault "uncomfortable" key to Sochi form
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Making Renault "uncomfortable" key to Sochi form

Albon, Latifi hit with grid penalties after gearbox change
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albon, Latifi hit with grid penalties after gearbox change

Trending

1
FIA F2

Four teams lodge intention to appeal Schumacher’s Sochi win

2
FIA F2

Sochi F2: Zhou wins truncated sprint race after huge crash

1h
3
Supercars

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

4
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Making Renault "uncomfortable" key to Sochi form

1h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton concerned about cars "flying by" him at start

3h

Latest news

Grosjean: Old parts partly to blame for inconsistent Haas form
Formula 1

Grosjean: Old parts partly to blame for inconsistent Haas form

Wolff: F1 boss Domenicali 'will stay away from artificial things’
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 boss Domenicali 'will stay away from artificial things’

Ricciardo: Making Renault "uncomfortable" key to Sochi form
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Making Renault "uncomfortable" key to Sochi form

Albon, Latifi hit with grid penalties after gearbox change
Formula 1

Albon, Latifi hit with grid penalties after gearbox change

FIA tightens podium rules after Hamilton’s Breonna Taylor protest
Formula 1

FIA tightens podium rules after Hamilton’s Breonna Taylor protest

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Russian Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Russian Grand Prix

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Sochi Autodrom 02:24
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Sochi Autodrom

Introducing F1's new boss Stefano Domenicali 04:26
Formula 1

Introducing F1's new boss Stefano Domenicali

Technical Analysis - The changes made by Red Bull to their floor for the Tuscan GP 01:02
Formula 1

Technical Analysis - The changes made by Red Bull to their floor for the Tuscan GP

Giorgio Piola's incredible career in motorsport 08:49
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola's incredible career in motorsport

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.