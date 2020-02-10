Formula 1
Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
31 days
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
37 days
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
51 days
Formula 1
Chinese GP
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
65 days
Formula 1
Dutch GP
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
79 days
Formula 1
Spanish GP
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
86 days
Formula 1
Monaco GP
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
100 days
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
114 days
Formula 1
Canadian GP
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
121 days
Formula 1
French GP
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
135 days
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
142 days
Formula 1
British GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
156 days
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
170 days
Formula 1
Belgian GP
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
198 days
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
205 days
Formula 1
Singapore GP
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
219 days
Formula 1
Russian GP
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
226 days
Formula 1
Japanese GP
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
240 days
Formula 1
United States GP
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
254 days
Formula 1
Mexican GP
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
261 days
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
275 days
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
289 days
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean opens up on reputation, social media abuse

shares
comments
Grosjean opens up on reputation, social media abuse
By:
Co-author: Basile Davoine
Feb 10, 2020, 9:49 AM

Romain Grosjean has brushed off criticism he has faced from social media trolls, saying he would prefer to be disliked than have “no charisma at all”.

Haas Formula 1 driver Grosjean was a vocal figure through the team’s difficult 2019 season, often expressing his frustration over team radio and in post-race interviews.

Grosjean recorded more retirements than any other driver last year and picked up just three points finishes, leaving him facing criticism and uncertainty about his future.

Haas ultimately retained Grosjean for 2020 alongside Kevin Magnussen.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Grosjean said that while he did not mind being a divisive figure, he found that criticism was typically restricted to social media trolls and not common elsewhere in his life.

“Not long ago I went to see a concert with my wife. We posted a selfie, and a guy commenting [abuse] on it got a kick out of it,” Grosjean said. “On the street, you'll never meet a guy who'll say things to your face.

“I'm better off being liked or disliked than having no charisma at all. There are people who support me, others who don’t - I understand that.

“Sometimes we can chat on social media. That's what social networks are for, to ask for explanations behind a thought: ‘Why do you say that Grosjean crashed everywhere last year? Get me the statistics and we'll talk about it again.’

“There is sometimes an image that somebody is stuck with. That’s life, it's not a big deal.

"When you get a good result, the numbers go up, the people are there, and when it's a bad result, people are tough.

“Sometimes they are easy to criticise, but once again, among those I meet every day, there has never been one person across the street who has said that to me.”

Read Also:

Grosjean is known to have considered competing outside of F1 amid the uncertainty about his future in 2019, but stressed his motivation for grand prix racing remains as strong as ever.

"For the moment I don't feel like leaving Formula 1, even if it's frustrating, even if it's unfair, even if sometimes you go home thinking you'd rather be in another category to be able to win races,” Grosjean said.

“But at the moment, I'm still too much in love with Formula 1. I love it, I want to go to the races. I can't wait to get on a plane to Australia and drive to Melbourne to start the season.

“We'll see how it goes. One day you might like mozzarella and two years later not like it anymore - or vice versa.”

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Romain Grosjean
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Luke Smith

