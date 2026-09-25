Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

"We are going to FIA": Grasser appeal rejected - no DTM champion at finale?

DTM
DTM
Oschersleben
"We are going to FIA": Grasser appeal rejected - no DTM champion at finale?

Guenther Steiner calls out Williams over F1 infrastructure complaints: "Crocodile tears"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Guenther Steiner calls out Williams over F1 infrastructure complaints: "Crocodile tears"

Stefano Domenicali reveals bizarre Jimmy Fallon prank at Miami GP Michelin-starred dinner

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Stefano Domenicali reveals bizarre Jimmy Fallon prank at Miami GP Michelin-starred dinner

F1 closing in on 1 billion fans as Stefano Domenicali hails female audience growth

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
F1 closing in on 1 billion fans as Stefano Domenicali hails female audience growth

Williams’ long-awaited F1 upgrade is delivering in Baku – but was Q3 an “overachievement”?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Williams’ long-awaited F1 upgrade is delivering in Baku – but was Q3 an “overachievement”?

Esteban Ocon fed up after Baku mishap: ‘I don’t deserve all this sh*t’

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Esteban Ocon fed up after Baku mishap: ‘I don’t deserve all this sh*t’

Tom Dillmann goes ‘max attack’ for IMSA LMP2 title at Petit Le Mans

IMSA
IMSA
Petit Le Mans
Tom Dillmann goes ‘max attack’ for IMSA LMP2 title at Petit Le Mans

What was Lando Norris' top-speed problem in Baku qualifying?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
What was Lando Norris' top-speed problem in Baku qualifying?
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

Guenther Steiner calls out Williams over F1 infrastructure complaints: "Crocodile tears"

Guenther Steiner has dismissed Williams's complaints over Formula 1's capital expenditure limits as "crocodile tears"

Lydia Mee
Published:
Guenther Steiner

Guenther Steiner

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

Former Haas Formula 1 team principal Guenther Steiner has labelled Williams's complaints regarding capital expenditure limits "crocodile tears", questioning team boss James Vowles for continually moving the timeline for the Grove outfit's recovery.

Since taking over Williams in 2023, the Briton has repeatedly pointed to the team's outdated infrastructure as a primary limiting factor in its bid to move up the F1 grid. He has actively fought for regulatory allowances outside the cost cap to modernise the facilities.

But, speaking on The Red Flags Podcast, Steiner argued that Williams cannot blame the current financial regulations for a historical lack of investment by its ownership.

"Some of them made mistakes not to invest in the team. It's bull**** saying, 'Oh, we cannot win races because we don't have 75 five-axis machines. We have only 65,'" Steiner said before clarifying he was referring to Williams.

"Williams, in my opinion, they've been saying the same thing for five years. And I would like to go through their budget cap numbers. Have they always spent to the maximum? If, in five years, you don't spend to the maximum. Who have you got to blame? Yourself.

"You can't say, 'Oh I was not allowed to spend.' You cannot because you didn't have the money five years ago.

"You cannot blame the system now. I think a way out of this because I always want to get a way out of it, if you go to the other teams, to the FIA and say, 'Hey we would like to upgrade the factory and invest this and this money.' You get the dispensation.

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Getty Images

"It was the same with Aston Martin when Lawrence Stroll came in and said, 'I want to build a new factory because this old Jordan factory is out of date and everything is old.'

"He said, 'I want to build a new wind tunnel.' They said, 'You can build a new wind tunnel outside of the budget cap, but it cannot be better than the best wind tunnel existing in Formula 1.' You see?

"You always need to negotiate. It's saying, 'Oh, they don't let me do it.' Because they don't let you do it shouldn't stop you from trying to find a way. But the first thing to have is to show that you're actually not having the same facilities and show that and be sure that you've got the money to do what you're saying.

"It's crocodile tears because last year Williams's prediction was, 'We focus on '26, and we will be good.' But did James not realise last year that he doesn't have the facility to do it? He had to wait a year to find out that his facility actually was not invested in for five years."

Williams currently sits ninth in the constructors' championship with 11 points.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Stefano Domenicali reveals bizarre Jimmy Fallon prank at Miami GP Michelin-starred dinner

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Stefano Domenicali reveals bizarre Jimmy Fallon prank at Miami GP Michelin-starred dinner

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Stefano Domenicali reveals bizarre Jimmy Fallon prank at Miami GP Michelin-starred dinner

F1 closing in on 1 billion fans as Stefano Domenicali hails female audience growth

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
F1 closing in on 1 billion fans as Stefano Domenicali hails female audience growth

Jamie Chadwick points to 'Kimi Antonelli of old' after Baku qualifying mistake

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jamie Chadwick points to 'Kimi Antonelli of old' after Baku qualifying mistake
More from
Williams

Williams’ long-awaited F1 upgrade is delivering in Baku – but was Q3 an “overachievement”?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Williams’ long-awaited F1 upgrade is delivering in Baku – but was Q3 an “overachievement”?

Carlos Sainz handed Azerbaijan F1 grid drop for yellow flag breach

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Carlos Sainz handed Azerbaijan F1 grid drop for yellow flag breach

How Fernando Alonso scored ninth at Zandvoort - and how Alex Albon lost a similar payday

Formula 1
Dutch GP
How Fernando Alonso scored ninth at Zandvoort - and how Alex Albon lost a similar payday

Latest news

"We are going to FIA": Grasser appeal rejected - no DTM champion at finale?

DTM
DTM DTM
Oschersleben
"We are going to FIA": Grasser appeal rejected - no DTM champion at finale?

Guenther Steiner calls out Williams over F1 infrastructure complaints: "Crocodile tears"

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Guenther Steiner calls out Williams over F1 infrastructure complaints: "Crocodile tears"

Stefano Domenicali reveals bizarre Jimmy Fallon prank at Miami GP Michelin-starred dinner

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Stefano Domenicali reveals bizarre Jimmy Fallon prank at Miami GP Michelin-starred dinner

F1 closing in on 1 billion fans as Stefano Domenicali hails female audience growth

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
F1 closing in on 1 billion fans as Stefano Domenicali hails female audience growth

Feature

Discover prime content

How George Russell claimed his career-best pole margin in F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How George Russell claimed his career-best pole margin in F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying

How the chase to catch Mercedes is unfolding

Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How the chase to catch Mercedes is unfolding

What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan GP

A look at McLaren and Audi's Baku F1 updates

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
A look at McLaren and Audi's Baku F1 updates
View more