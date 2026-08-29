Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Guenther Steiner claims Mercedes has made George Russell's support role clear

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Guenther Steiner claims Mercedes has made George Russell's support role clear

A historic breakthrough: The NASCAR odyssey of Ryan Sieg

NASCAR O'Reilly
NASCAR O'Reilly
Daytona II
A historic breakthrough: The NASCAR odyssey of Ryan Sieg

Scott McLaughlin, Alex Palou take poles for Milwaukee IndyCar doubleheader

IndyCar
IndyCar
Milwaukee Race 1
Scott McLaughlin, Alex Palou take poles for Milwaukee IndyCar doubleheader

Fabio Quartararo knew Yamaha engine was going to blow up in tough Aragon GP sprint

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Fabio Quartararo knew Yamaha engine was going to blow up in tough Aragon GP sprint

WRC Paraguay: Sami Pajari extends lead as storm damages service park 

WRC
WRC
Rally del Paraguay
WRC Paraguay: Sami Pajari extends lead as storm damages service park 

Audi F1 power unit facility branded "second to none" by Rob Smedley

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Audi F1 power unit facility branded "second to none" by Rob Smedley

You Ask The Questions: David Malukas

IndyCar
You Ask The Questions: David Malukas

Sergio Perez "had conversations" with other F1 teams - but never thought of leaving Cadillac

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Sergio Perez "had conversations" with other F1 teams - but never thought of leaving Cadillac
Formula 1 Dutch GP

Guenther Steiner claims Mercedes has made George Russell's support role clear

Guenther Steiner believes Mercedes has made clear to George Russell that his priority for the rest of 2026 is to support Kimi Antonelli

Lydia Mee
Published:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Former Haas Formula 1 team principal Guenther Steiner believes Mercedes will have informed George Russell that his role for the remainder of the 2026 season is to support Kimi Antonelli's championship campaign.

While Russell arrived at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix as a clear favourite for the 2026 drivers' title, his team-mate became the youngest driver to lead the standings after back-to-back wins at the Chinese and Japanese Grands Prix.

In the first half of the season, Russell won two grands prix and Antonelli won six. The Italian currently leads with 242 points, while Russell is second on 183 points, level with Lewis Hamilton

The 28-year-old was asked to allow Antonelli through during the Dutch Grand Prix, a decision that has once again raised questions about the team dynamics, despite team chief Toto Wolff claiming the instruction had nothing to do with the championship.

Russell briefly questioned the instruction over team radio before allowing his team-mate to pass. Russell, who finished third behind race winner Lando Norris and Antonelli, confirmed to the media after the race that it was the right choice, as his team-mate would likely have passed him anyway on fresher tyres.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Speaking on The Red Flags Podcast, Steiner suggested that a clear conversation must have taken place over the summer break to establish the new rules of engagement, although this has not been confirmed by the team or drivers.

"I wouldn't say they told him, 'You're the number two driver.' They told him, 'You are now here to support Kimi.' I wouldn't call him the number two driver, but, 'If needed, you need to support Kimi to win the world championship. This is your mission for this season.' No, I think that happened," Steiner explained.

"If you want to win, this is what you have to do. Otherwise, you take the risk as McLaren did last year, then get down to the last race to lose that world championship, not to win it, to lose it."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Audi F1 power unit facility branded "second to none" by Rob Smedley

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Audi F1 power unit facility branded "second to none" by Rob Smedley

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Audi F1 power unit facility branded "second to none" by Rob Smedley

Isack Hadjar shares injury update as he targets Italian GP Red Bull return

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Isack Hadjar shares injury update as he targets Italian GP Red Bull return

Ferrari urged to back Lewis Hamilton as Guenther Steiner issues team order warning

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Ferrari urged to back Lewis Hamilton as Guenther Steiner issues team order warning
More from
George Russell

George Russell treats Mercedes team members to special Silverstone karting event

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
George Russell treats Mercedes team members to special Silverstone karting event

Mercedes bemused why it was “rubbish” through high-speed corners in Dutch GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Mercedes bemused why it was “rubbish” through high-speed corners in Dutch GP

Why Lando Norris was “surprised” to claim Dutch GP pole position

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why Lando Norris was “surprised” to claim Dutch GP pole position
More from
Mercedes

Kimi Antonelli reveals special Mercedes gesture after maiden F1 win

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Kimi Antonelli reveals special Mercedes gesture after maiden F1 win

Kimi Antonelli causes chaos in Amelia Dimoldenberg's "Passenger Princess"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Kimi Antonelli causes chaos in Amelia Dimoldenberg's "Passenger Princess"

The shocking aspect to Kimi Antonelli's rapid F1 title-contending transformation

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
The shocking aspect to Kimi Antonelli's rapid F1 title-contending transformation

Latest news

Guenther Steiner claims Mercedes has made George Russell's support role clear

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
Guenther Steiner claims Mercedes has made George Russell's support role clear

A historic breakthrough: The NASCAR odyssey of Ryan Sieg

NASCAR O'Reilly
NOAP NASCAR O'Reilly
Daytona II
A historic breakthrough: The NASCAR odyssey of Ryan Sieg

Scott McLaughlin, Alex Palou take poles for Milwaukee IndyCar doubleheader

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Milwaukee Race 1
Scott McLaughlin, Alex Palou take poles for Milwaukee IndyCar doubleheader

Fabio Quartararo knew Yamaha engine was going to blow up in tough Aragon GP sprint

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Aragon GP
Fabio Quartararo knew Yamaha engine was going to blow up in tough Aragon GP sprint

Feature

Discover prime content

Sainz interview: “I always believed in McLaren… but then Ferrari called”

Formula 1
By Roberto Chinchero
Sainz interview: “I always believed in McLaren… but then Ferrari called”

Why Oscar Piastri is struggling to match Lando Norris – and McLaren’s intriguing explanation

Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Ronald Vording
Why Oscar Piastri is struggling to match Lando Norris – and McLaren’s intriguing explanation

How a grateful Yuki Tsunoda found F1 closure as Dutch GP super-sub

Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Filip Cleeren
How a grateful Yuki Tsunoda found F1 closure as Dutch GP super-sub

Would Lewis Hamilton's attempted one-stop have worked at the Dutch GP?

Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Would Lewis Hamilton's attempted one-stop have worked at the Dutch GP?
View more