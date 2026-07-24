Guenther Steiner delivers blunt verdict on Esteban Ocon's future at Haas
Guenther Steiner believes Esteban Ocon will leave Haas after the 2026 season, with Ferrari junior Rafael Camara the most likely replacement
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
Former Haas Formula 1 team principal Guenther Steiner believes Esteban Ocon is likely in his final year with the American outfit, predicting a Ferrari junior will be drafted in to replace the Frenchman in 2027.
Steiner offered a blunt assessment of Ocon's current campaign at Haas during an appearance on The Red Flags Podcast ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix. The 29-year-old has been consistently outperformed by his team-mate Oliver Bearman, who is in his second season in the championship, sparking speculation about Ocon's future with Haas.
"I think Ollie is doing a very good job, and Esteban is just like, that’s the max we can do," Steiner said. "The difference is so big. I think it’s the biggest difference between team-mates now in the championship. Especially in qualifying.
"If you also take the time gap between the two, it's always huge. So I don’t think he has got a future there. I think that’s his last year there."
With Ocon's future under scrutiny, attention has inevitably turned to who might fill the potentially vacant seat. Several candidates have been floated, including McLaren reserve driver Leonardo Fornaroli and Formula 2 driver Rafael Camara, as well as Yuki Tsunoda.
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
Steiner argued that Camara, as a Ferrari junior, was the most logical successor.
"I think Yuki will be difficult because of his connection with Honda. He's clearly a Honda guy. I don't think he will jump ship to Toyota. I would say Camara."
Ocon was asked about his future at Haas on media day in Hungary. He confirmed there was nothing to announce at this stage but admitted that the "summer break will be quite busy".
After 10 rounds of the 2026 season, he currently sits 17th in the drivers' championship with just three points. In comparison, Bearman is 13th with 18 points.
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