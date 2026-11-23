Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Guenther Steiner expects Ferrari board to react after Lewis Hamilton-Charles Leclerc clash
Charles Leclerc spun Lewis Hamilton during their fight for sixth at the Las Vegas Grand Prix
Lydia Mee
Published: Nov 23, 2026, 7:00 PM
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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
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Former Haas Formula 1 team principal Guenther Steiner believes Ferrari will make changes after Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc clashed again at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Leclerc spun Hamilton around while the pair fought over sixth place around the streets of Las Vegas, only three weeks after another clash at the Mexican Grand Prix. Leclerc was penalised and finished 10th, with Hamilton seventh, and team principal Fred Vasseur called it "completely unacceptable".
"Clearly, it's unacceptable. First, a little bit the same message as Mexico, because you have to think about the team, about the people working in Maranello, about all the stakeholders, the sponsors," Vasseur told Sky Sports after the race.
"We passed the message to Charles to not overtake, because in this kind of race, as you were saying before, you have to overtake the cars in front of you or you are passed by the others. It means that you have to do your race.
"And Charles, it's clearly a mistake that is penalising the team a lot. And it's completely unacceptable today. Honestly, I'm more than upset because that message was clear after Mexico."
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images
Discussing the clash on The Red Flags Podcast, Steiner said: "Something will change." He admitted he did not know the timing, adding: "Can you imagine in the Ferrari boardroom after yesterday?"
Steiner argued that the responsibility for resolving the situation does not rest solely with the team chief.
"I said it already a few times, it's not only down to Fred. There is a big group of decision-makers," Steiner said.
"This is not only discussed between the two drivers and Fred. This is discussed in the boardroom. Every man and his dog will have an opinion about how it should be dealt with.
"In the boardroom, the people who actually can decide will have different opinions, and therefore, there will be no conclusion."
With two rounds remaining in the season, Ferrari sits second in the constructors' championship with 517 points. Red Bull is third on 440 points and McLaren fourth with 431 points. Mercedes claimed the title at the Brazilian Grand Prix.
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