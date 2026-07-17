Guenther Steiner explains why Max Verstappen joining McLaren makes no sense

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has firmly dismissed the recent speculation linking four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen with a shock move to McLaren.

Steiner addressed the mounting rumours regarding Verstappen's long-term future during an appearance on The Red Flags Podcast ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix. Following frustrations with his Red Bull machinery, the Dutchman has been the subject of intense driver market speculation. McLaren has unexpectedly emerged as a rumoured destination for the 28-year-old.

But Steiner was quick to pour cold water on the idea, suggesting that it would be a sideways move for Verstappen.

"They're bull****," Steiner said of the rumours. "Zak Brown supports his drivers. Every time he says, 'We have got two drivers. We are happy with them.' If he now changes one, that would not go down well as being a believable person. He could say nothing about it. But he continues to say, 'We are happy with our drivers, they are here to stay.'

"Obviously, Max is looking around. That is a reality. Why would he not? But it's difficult, and why would he move to McLaren? McLaren is struggling more than Red Bull. So you move there to do what? It's a lateral move. It's not a move forward.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

"He needs to move to Mercedes or Ferrari. They don't have a car for him unless the FIA and FOM let them run a third car. Otherwise, they have two cars with good drivers and the drivers they want to keep. So very difficult."

The former team chief believes that the best thing for Verstappen to do is to stay put at the Milton Keynes outfit.

"As much as Max wants a different car, there is nothing better around at the moment than what he is sitting in," he added. "He needs to spend his time making sure that Red Bull is not losing more people and getting new people, and getting better again, because they can do it. They've got all the infrastructure to do it."

Heading into the Belgian Grand Prix, which is the 10th round of the 2026 season, Verstappen sits seventh in the drivers' standings with 76 points, 103 points adrift of current championship leader Kimi Antonelli.