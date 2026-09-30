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Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity

Guenther Steiner has dismissed the prospect of Christian Horner and Fred Vasseur working together at Ferrari

Lydia Mee
Published:
Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

Former Haas Formula 1 team principal Guenther Steiner has dismissed the possibility of Christian Horner and Fred Vasseur working alongside each other at Ferrari.

Speculation regarding Horner's future intensified after he told The Times he would consider a leadership role at the Maranello outfit. Horner described working with Ferrari as "the dream" and indicated it is the only team at which he would accept a non-ownership position at this stage of his career.

Speaking on The Red Flags Podcast, Steiner suggested Horner is simply adapting his strategy to return to the championship and joked that he could be getting some publicity for his new book.

"I think Christian wants to come back to Formula 1, and he said clearly that he doesn't want to work for anybody anymore. Obviously, plan A for him doesn't work out, so he goes to plan B and he doesn't get a stake in Ferrari if he goes to work there," Steiner said. "I think he wants to come in and he sees an opportunity there."

Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Photo by: Alex Pantling / LAT Images via Getty Images

He added: "The other thing, there's nothing bad for him in it as well. He's releasing a book so it will help the sale of that one, or maybe not, we don't know, but at least it's a little bit of publicity."

Steiner also addressed questions about Horner and Vasseur working together at Ferrari and dismissed the possibility.

"I don't think that's going to happen that Fred is staying there working for Christian," he said. "Fred in himself is a very successful guy. But first of all, I don't know that Fred wants to leave or that he has to leave.

"In the end, Fred has got a contract and how much are they worth in Formula 1? Not a lot, I guess, but there is not space for the two of them. That's my opinion on it. That is not going to happen."

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