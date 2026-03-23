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Guenther Steiner makes bold Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc prediction for 2026 F1 season

Guenther Steiner believes Charles Leclerc will edge out Lewis Hamilton in 2026

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lewis Hamilton & Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton & Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Ferrari

Guenther Steiner has backed Charles Leclerc to beat Lewis Hamilton in the 2026 Formula 1 season.

While the seven-time champion entered the 2026 season rejuvenated after a personal 'reset' and claimed his first Ferrari podium at the Chinese Grand Prix, the former Haas team principal believes that Leclerc will be hungrier for the championship.

During an episode of The Red Flags Podcast, Steiner was asked if Hamilton would beat Leclerc this season.

"I think what Charles has got on his side is his age," he said. "It's very close, but in the end, I think Charles will beat Lewis. That's my opinion.

"And I think the biggest thing for me is the age. If Lewis were 10 years younger, maybe there would be something different.

"And it's not only the age that you're not as good physically, but also what you're doing. It's also... Lewis is a seven-time world champion. Charles, how many? Zero. So he's more hungry, he has more appetite."

After the second round of the 2026 season in China, Hamilton sits just one point behind his team-mate Leclerc in the drivers' standings. Leclerc is currently third with 34 points, and Hamilton is fourth with 33.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

Hamilton has been at the centre of retirement rumours after a difficult first year with Ferrari in 2025. However, the Briton has been strong in his messaging. 

"That’s a wrap on testing. It’s inspiring to watch a team pull out all the stops to build a car. It’s the most fascinating part of this job for me," the Ferrari driver posted after pre-season testing.

"Everything is built from scratch and designed and redesigned over and over. And then there are only a few of us who get to put that machine to the test. That feeling never gets old. I want to say a huge thank you to everyone in the team back at the factory for the hard work to get to this point!! I am truly grateful.

"I love this job so much and I love working with my team and driving for the fans. I’m incredibly lucky to be able to do what I do, and I’m excited for the season ahead.

"I’m re-set and refreshed. I’m not going anywhere, so stick with me. For a moment, I forgot who I was, but thanks to you and your support you’re not going to see that mindset again. I know what needs to be done. This is going to be one hell of a season. I’ve given everything to be here today. Let’s go team!!!"

 

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