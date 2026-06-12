Guenther Steiner points to Mercedes dynamic shift after Kimi Antonelli dominance

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes that the internal momentum and "sympathy" within the Mercedes garage will have naturally shifted towards Kimi Antonelli after the Italian driver's strong start to 2026.

Antonelli has taken the paddock by storm in 2026. The 19-year-old has secured five consecutive grand prix wins, extending his lead in the drivers' championship to 66 points. In contrast, Geroge Russell has endured a frustrating run of races.

Speaking on The Red Flags Podcast, Steiner argued that Antonelli's impressive performances will inevitably have shifted the dynamic in the Brackley outfit.

"I don't think [Russell] gets isolated, but for sure the shift of the sympathy of the people in the team is now with Kimi, because he's doing something special. He's a 19-year-old kid; everybody wants to support him.

"I don't think they isolate George, but that is where George needs to be strong because he will now think, 'Oh everybody's against me,' but no, you need to keep the people around you, and still motivate them.

George Russell, Mercedes Photo by: Andrea Diodato / NurPhoto via Getty Images

"But it's understandable that all the people now are sympathetic or support the winner because he did something very special, Kimi. That doesn't mean that they don't like George anymore, but George needs to believe that as well, not only us.

"In the team, they still respect George, but you can imagine how these people feel, this kid coming along and winning five races in a row for them. They all want to be associated with him, and I'm not saying that they don't like George anymore, but if there is a favourite in the team, even if this is only 1% more love he gets, Kimi will get it."

Russell heads into the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix with the aim of breaking Antonelli's winning streak. The Briton topped the timesheets in the first practice session.