Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Guenther Steiner predicts Max Verstappen will go winless in 2026 F1 season

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Guenther Steiner predicts Max Verstappen will go winless in 2026 F1 season

2025 F1 Academy champion Doriane Pin sets timeline for Formula 1 race seat

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
2025 F1 Academy champion Doriane Pin sets timeline for Formula 1 race seat

Pedro Acosta's potential is 'scary', says crew chief after breakthrough win

MotoGP
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Pedro Acosta's potential is 'scary', says crew chief after breakthrough win

Gabriel Bortoleto opens up on Fernando Alonso's personality away from F1 cameras

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Gabriel Bortoleto opens up on Fernando Alonso's personality away from F1 cameras

Otmar Szafnauer raises concern over Cadillac's "suboptimal" split US-UK structure

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Otmar Szafnauer raises concern over Cadillac's "suboptimal" split US-UK structure

Why KTM must stay humble after Pedro Acosta’s win: lessons from the past 

MotoGP
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Why KTM must stay humble after Pedro Acosta’s win: lessons from the past 

McLaren releases behind-the-scenes look at Lando Norris's hypercar test

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
McLaren releases behind-the-scenes look at Lando Norris's hypercar test

Tanak victorious on rally return at Overmountain Rally Tennessee

Other rally
Other rally
Tanak victorious on rally return at Overmountain Rally Tennessee
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

Guenther Steiner predicts Max Verstappen will go winless in 2026 F1 season

Guenther Steiner has predicted Max Verstappen will end the 2026 Formula 1 season without a win

Lydia Mee
Published:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Jayce Illman / Getty Images

Former Haas Formula 1 team principal Guenther Steiner believes four-time champion Max Verstappen will fail to win a single grand prix during the 2026 F1 season, arguing that Red Bull's package is not competitive enough.

Verstappen currently sits sixth in the standings with 145 points, 147 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli. The Dutchman's best results so far this year have been second place at the Austrian, Hungarian and Spanish Grands Prix.

Speaking on The Red Flags Podcast following the Spanish Grand Prix, Steiner was asked during the show's 'Gas or Brake' feature whether Verstappen would finish the 2026 season without a victory.

"Gas, he will not. Mercedes and McLaren are too strong, and it's just the car," the former Haas team chief explained. "He's not good enough. He will be Super Max, he will be on the podium, but I think that's the limit. That's the limit of that car."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

In Madrid, Verstappen capitalised when polesitter Norris lost his lead due to an ill-timed virtual safety car and a slow pitstop. With overtaking opportunities almost non-existent on the new circuit, Verstappen held track position ahead of Norris to finish second. 

While speaking to Sky Sports after the race, Verstappen discussed his pace disadvantage to McLaren and Mercedes.

"It's just looking at the lap times, we are quite a bit down still," he said. "It's a mix of a lot of things, for sure maybe a little bit of deployment, but also the car itself that we still need to improve on, because when Lando was behind me he was flying. He was a lot faster, but just because of the nature of the track he couldn't get by."

The 15th round of the 2026 season, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, is set for 24-26 September at the Baku City Circuit.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article 2025 F1 Academy champion Doriane Pin sets timeline for Formula 1 race seat

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

2025 F1 Academy champion Doriane Pin sets timeline for Formula 1 race seat

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
2025 F1 Academy champion Doriane Pin sets timeline for Formula 1 race seat

Gabriel Bortoleto opens up on Fernando Alonso's personality away from F1 cameras

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Gabriel Bortoleto opens up on Fernando Alonso's personality away from F1 cameras

Otmar Szafnauer raises concern over Cadillac's "suboptimal" split US-UK structure

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Otmar Szafnauer raises concern over Cadillac's "suboptimal" split US-UK structure
More from
Max Verstappen

Red Bull admits Max Verstappen's mysterious car issue cannot be fully fixed until 2027

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Red Bull admits Max Verstappen's mysterious car issue cannot be fully fixed until 2027

David Coulthard explains why Robin Raikkonen's rise resembles Max Verstappen's

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
David Coulthard explains why Robin Raikkonen's rise resembles Max Verstappen's

How Kimi Antonelli is proving unbeatable, even when he's beaten

Formula 1
Spanish GP
How Kimi Antonelli is proving unbeatable, even when he's beaten
More from
Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen jokes about Kimi Antonelli’s F1 lead: “I’m definitely not having a comeback!”

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Max Verstappen jokes about Kimi Antonelli’s F1 lead: “I’m definitely not having a comeback!”

Yuki Tsunoda reveals why he failed to master Red Bull's F1 car in 2025

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Yuki Tsunoda reveals why he failed to master Red Bull's F1 car in 2025

The hidden benefit of Max Verstappen’s new F1 deal that Red Bull wants to exploit

Formula 1
Dutch GP
The hidden benefit of Max Verstappen’s new F1 deal that Red Bull wants to exploit

Latest news

Guenther Steiner predicts Max Verstappen will go winless in 2026 F1 season

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Guenther Steiner predicts Max Verstappen will go winless in 2026 F1 season

2025 F1 Academy champion Doriane Pin sets timeline for Formula 1 race seat

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
2025 F1 Academy champion Doriane Pin sets timeline for Formula 1 race seat

Pedro Acosta's potential is 'scary', says crew chief after breakthrough win

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP
Pedro Acosta's potential is 'scary', says crew chief after breakthrough win

Gabriel Bortoleto opens up on Fernando Alonso's personality away from F1 cameras

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Gabriel Bortoleto opens up on Fernando Alonso's personality away from F1 cameras

Feature

Discover prime content

Great debate: Which circuit should host the F1 2026 finale if the calendar has to change?

Formula 1
By Autosport staff
Great debate: Which circuit should host the F1 2026 finale if the calendar has to change?

Italy’s next F1 world champion?

Formula 1
By Stuart Codling
Italy’s next F1 world champion?

What's behind the talks between the FIA president and Fernando Alonso over ADUO?

Formula 1
By Filip Cleeren
What's behind the talks between the FIA president and Fernando Alonso over ADUO?

Fernando Alonso is right to sound the alarm about F1 - but history seems to be repeating itself

Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Ronald Vording
Fernando Alonso is right to sound the alarm about F1 - but history seems to be repeating itself
View more