Guenther Steiner predicts Max Verstappen will go winless in 2026 F1 season

Former Haas Formula 1 team principal Guenther Steiner believes four-time champion Max Verstappen will fail to win a single grand prix during the 2026 F1 season, arguing that Red Bull's package is not competitive enough.

Verstappen currently sits sixth in the standings with 145 points, 147 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli. The Dutchman's best results so far this year have been second place at the Austrian, Hungarian and Spanish Grands Prix.

Speaking on The Red Flags Podcast following the Spanish Grand Prix, Steiner was asked during the show's 'Gas or Brake' feature whether Verstappen would finish the 2026 season without a victory.

"Gas, he will not. Mercedes and McLaren are too strong, and it's just the car," the former Haas team chief explained. "He's not good enough. He will be Super Max, he will be on the podium, but I think that's the limit. That's the limit of that car."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

In Madrid, Verstappen capitalised when polesitter Norris lost his lead due to an ill-timed virtual safety car and a slow pitstop. With overtaking opportunities almost non-existent on the new circuit, Verstappen held track position ahead of Norris to finish second.

While speaking to Sky Sports after the race, Verstappen discussed his pace disadvantage to McLaren and Mercedes.

"It's just looking at the lap times, we are quite a bit down still," he said. "It's a mix of a lot of things, for sure maybe a little bit of deployment, but also the car itself that we still need to improve on, because when Lando was behind me he was flying. He was a lot faster, but just because of the nature of the track he couldn't get by."

The 15th round of the 2026 season, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, is set for 24-26 September at the Baku City Circuit.