Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Guenther Steiner warns George Russell: Do not "poke the bear" Max Verstappen

The former Haas boss says Russell picked a fight he cannot win, after the Mercedes driver's war of words with Verstappen in Las Vegas

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 23, 2026, 1:16 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Alex Pantling / LAT Images via Getty Images





Motorsport Silver Streak



For Mercedes fans. All the latest from the Silver Arrows, with F1 news, driver updates, car development and race analysis from Brackley and Brixworth.

Former Haas Formula 1 team principal Guenther Steiner has urged Mercedes driver George Russell not to "poke the bear" with Max Verstappen, after their war of words at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Russell hit out at Verstappen after the pair clashed in final practice, saying the Red Bull driver walks around "like they're bigger and better than everyone else" and that "somebody's got to stand up to that guy".

The pair then swapped the lead repeatedly during the race on the Las Vegas Strip, until the Briton locked up and hit the wall on lap 48 while trying to pass team-mate Kimi Antonelli for second. Verstappen won, and afterwards said Russell was Max Verstappen lashes out at George Russell: "He's so far below my level".

Speaking on The Red Flags Podcast, Steiner said he did not mind the two drivers disliking each other, but questioned why Russell had chosen to take Verstappen on.

"No, I mean, I haven't got a problem with it, because in the end, if they don't like each other, what do I care?" Steiner said.

"This has been going on for a long time between them, and obviously, George coming out to say, 'Oh, this guy behaves very arrogantly', or whatever he said about Max, and 'Somebody needs to stand up to him.' Yeah, good luck with that one, buddy. You see how that worked out."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

The former team chief said he respected Russell as a driver, but felt he had underestimated Verstappen's mental strength.

"I respect George as a race car driver, but in the end, Max is just mentally superior. On how to manage mental things, he's so superior to you, do not poke the bear, in my opinion," he said.

"There is no need for it, because you don't do yourself any favours. Get over it. Try to win races instead of picking a battle with the best driver out there, the strongest mental guy out there, because guess what? You're going to lose.

"It's like there's nobody sitting down with him and saying, 'George, sometimes less is more. Just say nothing, do your own job,'" Steiner said, adding that the Mercedes driver should focus on winning races.

"And then when you have got something to say because you beat the guy, pick your battle then. But as I said, if you cannot beat them, join them, and in the moment just shut up and get on with it."

Verstappen's win moved him further clear in second place in the drivers' standings on 304 points. Russell, who finished ninth, is fourth on 264, behind Lewis Hamilton.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Max Verstappen "would rather stay home" but trusts F1's safety guarantees for Middle East races

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Lydia Mee





Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"





Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity





Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff

More from

Max Verstappen





Max Verstappen "would rather stay home" but trusts F1's safety guarantees for Middle East races



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



1 h



Max Verstappen "would rather stay home" but trusts F1's safety guarantees for Middle East races





Who slept best last night: Max Verstappen



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



2 h



Who slept best last night: Max Verstappen





War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?

More from

Red Bull Racing





The one aspect of Max Verstappen "outsmarting" Mercedes that left Red Bull speechless



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



The one aspect of Max Verstappen "outsmarting" Mercedes that left Red Bull speechless





Max Verstappen continues George Russell fallout, labels his 2026 F1 season a "complete disaster"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



Max Verstappen continues George Russell fallout, labels his 2026 F1 season a "complete disaster"





How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos

Latest news





Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari’s top-speed deficit was “brutal” at F1 Las Vegas GP



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



13 min



Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari’s top-speed deficit was “brutal” at F1 Las Vegas GP





Marc Marquez: 'Curbing my instincts was key to winning 2026 MotoGP title'



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Portuguese GP



1 h



Marc Marquez: 'Curbing my instincts was key to winning 2026 MotoGP title'





Max Verstappen "would rather stay home" but trusts F1's safety guarantees for Middle East races



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



1 h



Max Verstappen "would rather stay home" but trusts F1's safety guarantees for Middle East races





Why Ferrari believes written rules won't help manage Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



2 h



Why Ferrari believes written rules won't help manage Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton

Feature

Discover prime content





War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Stuart Codling



War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?





How Kimi Antonelli rose so rapidly to become F1 world champion



Formula 1



By Jake Boxall-Legge



How Kimi Antonelli rose so rapidly to become F1 world champion





Mercedes on the ropes as Max Verstappen delivered knock-out in Las Vegas fight night



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Mercedes on the ropes as Max Verstappen delivered knock-out in Las Vegas fight night





Why F1's planned 2030 changes are a good compromise between old and new



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Why F1's planned 2030 changes are a good compromise between old and new

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe