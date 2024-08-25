All Series

Formula 1 Dutch GP

Haas and Uralkali $9m disagreement continues as post-Dutch GP deadline looms

Haas could still face a delay in moving their cars and equipment to Monza

Mark Mann-Bryans Ben Hunt
Upd:
Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-22

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-22

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Motorsport Business

Covers industry-related stories

Haas could face delays in getting to the Italian GP as it is still at odds with Uralkali over whether a payment believed to total around $9 million has been paid to the Russian firm.

Cars and equipment were evaluated with bailiffs and police in the pitlane at Zandvoort on Thursday evening after Uralkali claimed last month that Haas had missed a July deadline for the refund of a cancelled sponsorship agreement.

Following a Swiss arbitration court hearing in June, it was ruled that Haas should refund Uralkali part of its sponsorship payment made for 2022, prior to its title deal being cancelled in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with a Formula 1 car also promised to the company as per the original partnership terms.

While the court stated that Haas was within its rights to terminate the deal, it also said that the American-owned squad could only keep a portion of the $13 million sponsorship balance paid for the campaign.

Haas was therefore ordered to give back the remainder of the sponsorship payment that went beyond 4 March 2022, when the deal was cancelled.

While it was agreed that Haas's participation in the Dutch Grand Prix could proceed as normal, it is understood that the team has been told that it will not be allowed to remove its cars and equipment from the country after the race until the outstanding payment has been made.

Sources told Motorsport.com that Uralkali believes no effort had been made to issue the refund until they sought to seize Haas' assets in Zandvoort.

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Haas insists the payment was made on Friday evening, with owner Gene Haas saying on Sunday afternoon that "everything is now sorted".

It is understood the payment was sent via the Middle East, with Haas having initially said it had to be sure that any transaction fully complied with sanctions that have been imposed on various Russian companies.

Their statement on Friday said: "Haas fully intends to pay to Uralkali all amounts due pursuant to the arbitration award, and there is no dispute over the amounts owed.

"Haas has been working with its lawyers to ensure payment will comply with all relevant US, EU, UK and Swiss sanctions and regulations.

"We will continue working with Uralkali in the coming days to resolve this matter definitively."

Uralkali did not accept the sanctions issue as a reason for the delay in payment, claiming on Sunday that the funds had still not been received and that they did not expect any notification of a deposit due to it being the weekend.

It is also understood that Uralkali is waiting on a logistics plan for how and when the F1 car they have been promised will also be delivered.

Haas would only be permitted to leave the Netherlands with its equipment and head for next week's Italian Grand Prix in Monza if Uralkali cancelled its request to the Dutch courts.

Even if that process was activated it could still ultimately lead to delays in Haas being able to pack up its heir freight ahead of the journey to Italy.

FIA explains laser scanning system for F1 scrutineering

