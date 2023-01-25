Haas announces F1 2023 livery reveal date to complete launch schedule
Haas will unveil its 2023 Formula 1 car livery for its VF-23 on 31 January, as the US team completes the launch season schedule.
After Alfa Romeo announced its launch plans last week, Haas became the only F1 team yet to confirm its schedule to reveal its 2023 F1 car.
In a social media post, Haas has stated it will uncover its 2023 F1 car livery next Tuesday at 2pm GMT, meaning it will become the first F1 team to run a launch this year, having jumped ahead of Red Bull’s 3 February launch plan.
The American team has gained MoneyGram as a new title sponsor, while it has signed Nico Hulkenberg as the new partner to Kevin Magnussen in its driver line-up, having dropped Mick Schumacher at the end of 2022. Schumacher has since joined Mercedes as its reserve driver.
On Tuesday Haas announced Pietro Fittipaldi will remain at the team as its official test and reserve driver, having been with the squad since 2019.
Haas gave little away in its launch date reveal, aside from confirming it would be a livery unveiling only, meaning the first time the VF-23 will be seen fully will be at the pre-season test in Bahrain on 23-25 February.
Magnussen returned to Haas on the eve of the 2022 season to replace Nikita Mazepin, who was dropped following Russian’s invasion of Ukraine, and the Dane scored the team’s first F1 pole position when he topped qualifying in Brazil.
Haas enjoyed a resurgent 2022 campaign overall to finish eighth in the F1 world constructors’ championship, having dropped to the back of the grid in 2021 with two rookie drivers and an underdeveloped car.
“It still feels like the same team, but it's a very dynamic thing,” Magnussen said, reflecting on the team’s 2022.
“A lot of different things happened within the team. I think it’s just been a very good year to kind of restart Haas. We’ve got back into midfield contention, got our pole position.
“Hopefully that can give a big boost to the whole team and really seal the belief that we are back in the game and that we have a bright future.”
2023 F1 team launch dates:
|
F1 team
|
Launch date
|
Haas
|
31 January
|
3 February
|
6 February (livery launch)
|
7 February
|
11 February (livery launch)
|
13 February
|
13 February
|
14 February
|
15 February
|
16 February
