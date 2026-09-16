Haas confident of getting 2027 F1 budget closer to cap with new partner talks

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu says the team is making "positive" progress with his team's search for new sponsorship, as the American Formula 1 team seeks to start pushing its yearly budget towards the cap.

F1's smallest team, Haas employs just north of 400 people and has been operating well below the budget cap in both of its iterations. Although the team currently has a title sponsorship deal with Toyota's Gazoo Racing arm, which took over from money transfer company MoneyGram for this year, it is currently looking to further augment its sponsorship portfolio.

Rumours have surfaced that the team is in talks with BWT, currently Alpine's title sponsor, which will move on the team next year as Alpine has a new title partnership with fashion house Gucci planned for 2027. This is not the first time that Haas has been linked to BWT; the Austrian company was suggested as one of its destinations after it ended its deal with Aston Martin at the close of 2021, before it moved to Alpine in search of more pink livery space.

Earlier this year, Komatsu told Sky Sports that a lack of budget was stopping the team from increasing its headcount, and from improving its tooling and infrastructure, and that his job was to find more revenue by attracting new partners to the team.

Speaking over the Madring weekend, Komatsu provided an update and stated that the team was in talks with a few different prospective partners to help bring the team's budget closer to the $215 million cap.

"We're talking to so many prospects; it's getting there. I'd say very positive about next year's budget," Komatsu stated.

"It just helps massively. But I think slowly and surely we are getting our story out there and finding great people. So, yeah, it's good so far."

Asked about the BWT rumours, Komatsu stated that "we're not going to have pink cars, if that's what you are saying!"

Komatsu added that he was not looking to prospective future drivers to make up the shortfall, and that the team was still in a position where it could focus on selecting its 2027 line-up based on performance.

Ayao Komatsu, Haas F1 Team Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Ryo Hirakawa, Leonardo Fornaroli, and Rafael Camara have been conducting tests in previous cars for Haas, as the team assesses potential future drivers; Komatsu estimated that there were five in the running, presumably including current incumbent Esteban Ocon (whose performances have improved of late) and Yuki Tsunoda.

Asked if any commercial factors would have a bearing, Komatsu stated that it would only enter the picture if he had two drivers who were largely inseparable in terms of pace.

"If it's within a tenth, for instance, very, very close, then affiliation package does come into play for sure. I don't think [that will be the scenario]. I think we can choose by performance; we haven't finished the whole programme yet.

"We really want two fast drivers because that's the best way to grow this team. It doesn't matter if it's two Ferrari drivers or two Toyota drivers or two McLaren drivers.

"I mean, Fornaroli, he's a McLaren driver, right? But honestly, it doesn't matter. Whoever is the fastest, that's the best for the team.

"Again, for everybody, 400 people working here, they need to know that we've got the best driver choice that we can get hold of so that these two drivers are getting the best out of the car. Imagine taking somebody half a second off, but extra money. That's not going to be very motivating.

"And also, one position in the championship. That's quite a lot of money, right? For us, like I said, I'm staying consistent. I've always said we take drivers by performance. That's what we're doing."