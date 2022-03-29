Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Wolff: Painful Mercedes F1 form an "exercise in humility" Next / The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Haas: Only chassis and engine escaped $1 million Schumacher smash

Haas F1 has revealed that the only major parts that were not written off in Mick Schumacher’s $1 million Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying crash were the survival cell and power unit.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Haas: Only chassis and engine escaped $1 million Schumacher smash

Schumacher had been bidding for a spot in Q3 at Jeddah when he lost control of his VF-22 at the exit of Turn 10 – with the car spinning around and smashing into the concrete wall on the outside of Turn 11.

It then slid down the track before striking the barriers on the other side of the circuit, and eventually came to a halt at Turn 12.

While Schumacher escaped injury in the accident and was released from hospital later in the evening following precautionary checks, his car did not escape so easily.

With all four corners impacted, and the gearbox falling off when it was lifted away by marshals, Haas was well aware that the damage bill would be high. Subsequent investigation of the car in the Haas garage confirmed that almost nothing escaped intact.

Team boss Gunther Steiner said: “The chassis itself doesn't seem to be broken. The side infrastructure yes, but you can change them.

“Obviously we need to do a proper check on the chassis but it looks like it is not too bad to be honest.

“The engine also, I was told from Ferrari, seems to be okay. The battery pack as well. But then all the rest is broken!”

Debris from the crash of Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, on track

Debris from the crash of Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, on track

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Asked what the likely damage bill would be, Steiner estimated that it could be as high as $1 million.

“I think the cost is pretty high because all the suspension is gone: except the front left. I think there is still something on there,” he added. “The rest is just carbon powder.

“I don't know money-wise but, between gearbox, the whole bodywork is gone, radiators are gone - $500,000 to $1 million I would say.”

With F1 teams facing tight spending limits this year because of F1’s budget cap, Steiner said that teams have had to put a rough estimate of damage costs aside. So while Schumacher’s crash has not affected things too much, a run of repeat incidents would cause a bit more of a headache.

“There's a nominal amount [set aside], but in a racing team, you never can stick to your budget like in a normal commercial business, because you have this risk,” he said.

“You have got obviously a contingency there. But if you have two or three like this: pretty quick your contingency is not there anymore.

“It's a loss. So you just need to manage. Obviously, I hope we don't have a lot more of them.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Wolff: Painful Mercedes F1 form an "exercise in humility"
Previous article

Wolff: Painful Mercedes F1 form an "exercise in humility"
Next article

The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from

The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap Australian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'
Formula 1

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime
Formula 1

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

Mick Schumacher More from
Mick Schumacher
Haas: Schumacher won’t lose confidence after Jeddah F1 crash
Formula 1

Haas: Schumacher won’t lose confidence after Jeddah F1 crash

Schumacher would have been "ready" to start in Saudi F1 GP Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Schumacher would have been "ready" to start in Saudi F1 GP

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022

Haas F1 Team More from
Haas F1 Team
Haas rejects Uralkali request to repay F1 sponsorship money Australian GP
Formula 1

Haas rejects Uralkali request to repay F1 sponsorship money

Top five American F1 teams ranked: Haas, Penske and more
Formula 1

Top five American F1 teams ranked: Haas, Penske and more

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain Prime
Formula 1

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
22 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.