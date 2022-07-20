Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Pourchaire 'understands difficulty' in arranging Alfa Romeo F1 outing Next / Why Alfa Romeo is not interested in long term Formula 1 ‘lock in’
Formula 1 News

Haas F1: Schumacher isolated from ‘unrest’ stirred up by outsiders

Haas Formula 1 boss Gunther Steiner thinks Mick Schumacher’s uplift in form was helped by the team dialling out ‘unrest’ stirred up by external parties.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Christian Nimmervoll
Haas F1: Schumacher isolated from ‘unrest’ stirred up by outsiders

Early season struggles and crashes for Schumacher prompted some to question his future in F1, and whether or not Haas should look to replace him.

But a step forward that the young German showed at the Canadian Grand Prix before a mechanical problem put him out was followed by him scoring his maiden points at the British GP.

He followed that up with a career best sixth place finish in Austria, which also saw him earn F1’s Driver of the Day Award.

Steiner says that Schumacher’s progress is proof of why the team always had faith that he could deliver results in F1 and why it was important for the squad to remain calm amid the early year frustrations.

“That was the aim, to bring that calm in,” Steiner told Motorsport.com. “The nice thing is that the calm has come exactly where outsiders have tried to bring in unrest.

“I wouldn't say that's a satisfaction, but we worked towards the goal of Mick being successful and going fast. We have achieved that. I'm pleased about that."

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, battles with Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, battles with Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Steiner reckons that Schumacher had to go through a reset in the early stages of 2022 as he left behind a troubled relationship with Nikita Mazepin to go up against the fast Kevin Magnussen.

“It was also difficult for Mick at the beginning, because he was quite superior last year,” added Steiner. “And then all of a sudden he's quite inferior. I do think that has an influence on how a driver drives, how he puts pressure on himself. He had to learn that.

"I always say, 'The further up you get, the thinner the air gets and the thicker the skin you need.' Take the duel with [Max] Verstappen at Silverstone. He lost it, but that was good for him because he was able to learn a lot in the process.

"The best way to do that is from the really good ones. When you fight against opponents like that, you learn quickly.

"At the back, I don't think he was able to learn that much last year about how Formula 1 works. A lot of the guys come from Formula 2 and they think they already know how Formula 1 works. But it takes time. You can't force it. It's like school: you can't learn the curriculum of four years in two days either.

"Now Mick has to learn to drive in a better car and continue to fight at the front and score points. Logically, the further up front you fight, the harder it is. That is normal. That's why I think it's good that we have reached this level now. Now we have to take one level after the other until it's normal to fight for points."

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari

Photo by: Ferrari

Schumacher is part of Ferrari’s young driver academy and his future in F1 will be largely dictated by what the Maranello squad plans for him.

However, Steiner has suggested that his outfit’s final decision on whether or not it will keep him is not only down to Ferrari.

“I'm not going to talk about any Ferrari contracts with us,” he said. “And also not about contracts between Ferrari and Mick, because I don't know those in detail either.

“I know the big picture, but I don't know the details and I don't want to know them. That's why I don't want to talk about contracts now. You, the media, have to respect that."

When suggested that previous assumptions Ferrari were totally in control of Schumacher’s future were wrong, Steiner said: “Maybe [it's] not so clear, exactly."

He added: “You can't conclude that Ferrari tells us what to do. We have a say in that."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Pourchaire 'understands difficulty' in arranging Alfa Romeo F1 outing
Previous article

Pourchaire 'understands difficulty' in arranging Alfa Romeo F1 outing
Next article

Why Alfa Romeo is not interested in long term Formula 1 ‘lock in’

Why Alfa Romeo is not interested in long term Formula 1 ‘lock in’
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Zhou doing "perfect job" as Alfa Romeo considers 2023 F1 driver line-up
Formula 1

Zhou doing "perfect job" as Alfa Romeo considers 2023 F1 driver line-up

Why Alfa Romeo is not interested in long term Formula 1 ‘lock in’
Formula 1

Why Alfa Romeo is not interested in long term Formula 1 ‘lock in’

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Austrian GP Prime
Formula 1

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

Latest news

Gutted Honda V10 F1 engine sells for over $24,000
Automotive Automotive

Gutted Honda V10 F1 engine sells for over $24,000

A non-running 2001 Honda RA00E 3.0-liter V10 Formula 1 engine from the 2001 season sold for €24,206 ($24,781 at current exchange rates) in a recent auction in The Netherlands.

Zhou doing "perfect job" as Alfa Romeo considers 2023 F1 driver line-up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou doing "perfect job" as Alfa Romeo considers 2023 F1 driver line-up

Alfa Romeo says Zhou Guanyu has ticked all the boxes he needed to this year as the outfit ponders extending his Formula 1 contract.

Why Alfa Romeo is not interested in long term Formula 1 ‘lock in’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Alfa Romeo is not interested in long term Formula 1 ‘lock in’

Alfa Romeo may be buoyed by its Formula 1 team’s progress, and delighted with the championship’s carbon neutral push, but one key aspect of its involvement is not changing.

Haas F1: Schumacher isolated from ‘unrest’ stirred up by outsiders
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas F1: Schumacher isolated from ‘unrest’ stirred up by outsiders

Haas Formula 1 boss Gunther Steiner thinks Mick Schumacher’s uplift in form was helped by the team dialling out ‘unrest’ stirred up by external parties.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing Prime

Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton appears unlikely to extend his tally of seven Formula 1 world championships in 2022, as Mercedes tries to recover the ground it has lost with its new car. Regardless, his legacy only looks set to be further cemented thanks to his tireless work off-track to help boost a rising star and also make motorsport a better place.

Formula 1
10 h
How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season Prime

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season

OPINION: Formula 1 is now exactly halfway through its first season running the new cars championship owner Liberty Media set about introducing after its 2017 purchase. So, how exactly are those major rule changes really working now the evidence has mounted up?

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2022
How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage Prime

How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage

The RB5 was the first Red Bull to win a GP but, as Stuart Codling explains, the early success of the car in 2009 was somewhat against the run of form.

Formula 1
Jul 17, 2022
The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Prime

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

They were unnoticed by many, and eventually rendered futile due to a car problem that prevented him from starting the sprint race. But Fernando Alonso's tactics in second practice at the Austrian Grand Prix revealed that the Alpine driver is as sharp as he ever has been and wasting no opportunity to gain an advantage, which will play to his favour when his recent run of poor luck turns

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2022
The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Prime

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

OPINION: By winning at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, Charles Leclerc ended a 19-year victory drought for Ferrari in Austria. But it was the manner of his triumph over Max Verstappen that Formula 1 fans should savour now and recall later. Here’s why.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2022
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The return of Formula 1's sprint race format at the Austrian Grand Prix provided drivers with two bites at the cherry to make progress after qualifying. And while some grasped the opportunity with both hands, several drivers were hamstrung by ill-timed errors

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard Prime

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard

Charles Leclerc had to give second best to Max Verstappen in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring and then followed him home in Saturday's sprint race. But the Ferrari ace remained hopeful of turning the tables on Sunday and delivered in confident fashion with three on-track passes on the reigning world champion. Here's how Leclerc secured a morale-boosting win after a run of difficult results

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Prime

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

OPINION: He may be going through a tough time at McLaren, but Daniel Ricciardo always seems to have a smile on his face. BEN EDWARDS thinks that positive attitude will benefit the Australian when, eventually, his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.