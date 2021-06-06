Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Pirelli believes Baku tyre blowouts were caused by debris Next / Leclerc lost race lead to Hamilton after avoiding tree branch
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Haas: Mazepin move on Schumacher at finish line a ‘misunderstanding’

By:

Haas Formula 1 chief Gunther Steiner says his drivers have “cleared the air” after Mick Schumacher was left fuming over a late move by Nikita Mazepin at the chequered flag in Baku.

Schumacher spent the majority of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix ahead of Mazepin, only for the Russian driver to jump his teammate at the standing start with two laps to go, moving into 13th place.

Schumacher was able to gain on Mazepin as their neared the finish line on the final lap, only for Mazepin to move late to the right just as his teammate went to overtake.

Mazepin left enough space for Schumacher to take 13th place, but the German driver quickly vented his anger on team radio, saying: “What the fuck was that, honestly? Seriously, does he want to kill us?”

Speaking after the race, Schumacher said that he would “have to look again at what happened”, adding that it “wasn’t so nice in the car”.

Mazepin revealed that he ran out of battery as he came towards the finish line, causing his straight-line speed to drop and leaving him frustrated to lose the place.

“The main thing is I’m a little bit upset about losing my position to the teammate on the main straight,” Mazepin said.

“I ran out of battery there, so I was a bit of a sitting passenger, but it is what it is.”

Addressing the incident in his post-race press release, Steiner said that the matter had been cleared up by the team.

“There was a situation on the straight, that was all resolved, and we’ve cleared the air,” Steiner said.

“There was some misunderstanding, but we’re fine and all moving on from it.”

Schumacher’s 13th-place finish helped lift Haas up to ninth place in the constructors’ championship ahead of Williams, who only had one car finish courtesy of Nicholas Latifi after a gearbox issue forced George Russell to retire.

Mazepin’s run to 14th also marked the best result yet of his F1 career, lifting him above Latifi in the drivers’ standings.

“A nice number for the team, but obviously some unexpected situations have happened with drivers that enabled us to get that position,” said Mazepin.

Leclerc lost race lead to Hamilton after avoiding tree branch

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Author Luke Smith

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An eventful weekend in Baku full of incident and drama lent the race result an unusual feel, as three drivers scored their first podiums of the year. But it wasn't the eventual race winner who scored top marks in our driver ratings

Formula 1
5h
How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP Prime

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1's return to Baku after a year away had thrown up an eventful qualifying marred by four red flags, but the race appeared to be running to a familiar Red Bull vs Mercedes template entering the closing stages. That is, until a dramatic conclusion where victory was snatched away from two drivers, before landing in the lap of Sergio Perez

Formula 1
7h
The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push Prime

The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push

Racing drivers tend to have deep pockets and short arms, but not Riccardo Patrese, who used to treat his mechanics to sumptuous post-season dinners. NIGEL ROEBUCK looks at the career of a true gentleman

Formula 1
Jun 6, 2021
How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever Prime

How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever

Gamers today are spoiled for choice with the array of titles on offer that allow them to experience hyper-realistic representations of cars and tracks in the virtual world. Much of the credit for this should go to two 1996 titles that paved the way for what was to come

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2021
Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku Prime

Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku

As Red Bull looked in dominant form during Friday practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday, title rival Mercedes was left with a lot of head scratching to do after finding itself behind a number of other teams on one-lap pace – which could have big ramifications come raceday

Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021
Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Prime

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

The FIA is set to crack down on 'flexi-wings' in Formula 1, drawing criticism from many of the teams that will have to change their designs as a result at considerable expense. But our columnist argues that shutting down such avenues may not be in F1's interest when one byproduct would be a reduction in efficiency

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2021
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Prime

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it.

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2021
The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era Prime

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

Hampered by troubled development and Maranello politics, the F1-87 remains a landmark car. Stuart Codling examines the last Ferrari to win a grand prix during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime.

Formula 1
May 29, 2021

