Haas: No big change in Ferrari F1 relationship despite new office

Following the introduction of F1's budget cap last year, Ferrari opted to redeploy a number of staff members to work with its customer Haas squad as it looks to divert resources.

This included the opening of a 'Haas hub' in Maranello, out of which the new Haas VF-22 car was designed by a team led by ex-Ferrari senior designer Simone Resta.

The team is looking to bounce back from a difficult 2021 season that saw it finish last in the constructors' championship and fail to score any points after opting against car development so it could focus on the new regulations for 2022.

Team principal Steiner said the relationship between Haas and Ferrari had not changed hugely despite the opening of the Maranello office, explaining that it was a simple decision to take advantage of the opportunity.

"The relationship I would say hasn't changed dramatically, we've always had a good relationship," Steiner said.

"The relationship is also regulated by the FIA's rules. You cannot do more just because we are sitting in Maranello. It was convenient, there were offices available because of the budget cap coming in, and Ferrari had already planned the buildings.

"We took advantage that there was office space available, and we have about 30 to 35 people from Ferrari which moved over to us because of the budget cap in F1.

"But the relationship, the collaboration hasn't changed [for] better or worse. It's very much the same. It's just now we are sitting now inside Maranello with a large group of people.

"We always had people in the wind tunnel office, because we have got two offices now in Maranello, one in the wind tunnel and one where the designers and the aerodynamicists are in the week.

"But when we are in the wind tunnel session, we always had an office that our people could sit down in and not have to stand around just in the control room of the wind tunnel."

Since debuting in 2016, Haas has based its model on taking as many components as possible from Ferrari as permitted under the regulations, allowing it to reduce its own costs and streamline operations.

The team continued that approach with the VF-22, which is set to be fully unveiled when it hits the track at the start of pre-season testing in Barcelona later this month.

"From a supply parameter point of view, we try to maximise all opportunities with Ferrari," said Resta, who is the technical director at Haas.

"We are the smallest team on the grid, so therefore for us, it's important to try and maximise those opportunities.

"The regulations have changed in a measurable way between last year and this year with the new component specification etc. So actually you can purchase fewer things from Ferrari, in a slightly different parameter.

"But yes, in short, we are trying to take everything that is possible within the technical regulations."