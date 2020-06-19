Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
160 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Steiner: Haas sale rumours are just plain mischief

shares
comments
Steiner: Haas sale rumours are just plain mischief
By:
Jun 19, 2020, 11:22 AM

Haas boss Gunther Steiner says rumours about a potential sale of his outfit are being put out there to create a "storm in a teacup", as he insists there has been no change of ownership.

With all Formula 1 teams facing financial difficulties because of the coronavirus pandemic, and owner Gene Haas admitting to weighing up whether or not to commit to the sport after this year, there has been frequent speculation about a potential change of ownership for the Banbury-based outfit.

But speaking to media during a video teleconference, Steiner made it clear that Haas retains full ownership of the team and, if there was going to be a change, he suggested it would be done in a public manner like Williams did.

"I don't know where it comes from," said Steiner, when asked about rumours about Haas selling a stake in the outfit.

"I think it's now the third time that Gene has sold the team, or partly sold the team. I think this is all speculation. I think somebody is putting some rumours out there.

"We were [said to have been] sold to Saudi Arabia a year ago: we were already sold and the deal was done. But nobody ever spoke with Saudi Arabia.

"I see this a little bit of trying to make a storm in a teacup for no good reason. Gene Haas is still the 100% owner of Haas. He never had a partner. He maybe doesn't want a partner. He maybe doesn't need a partner."

Read Also:

With Williams have openly appointed financial advisers to oversee a potential sale, and McLaren also understood to be looking to sell a stake, Steiner said that if there was ever a time Haas looked to sell, then it would be done in a transparent way.

"When the time is right that he [Haas] wants to do it, we will communicate it," he said. "And I say we: that is Haas F1, and not everybody else having an opinion on who owns Haas and who is acquiring Haas and who is buying shares in Haas.

"If somebody wants to buy a team out there, I think Williams did a very good job in how they managed it. They put it on the market, said we are interested in something, speak with these and these people. I think that is how it should be done, and not speculation with no foundation.

"I think there are a lot of people that wish to buy an F1 team, and tell people that they're going to buy one. But they haven't done it, at least not with Haas."

While Haas has not yet committed to F1 beyond the end of this year, Steiner believes that the arrival of a cost cap and other budget saving measures should be good for convincing the team owner to stay.

"The budget cap, I think it's a good thing for the sport in general, even if it is not completely equal with everybody," added Steiner.

"We will still be under the budget cap, but it's a very good step. Now the difference will not be 150 million to the big teams, but maybe 20 million, which is a very good step.

"To make it break even, there is a chance to do that for the future...and that is for sure the aim for us. That needs to be my aim, to make it break even for Mr Haas. And if I make that one happen, for sure he will sign the Concorde Agreement."

Steiner said that there was every indication Gene Haas was eager to remain in F1, despite admitting earlier this year that he was weighing up his options.

"At the moment his intention is to stay within the sport. But before it is signed, I cannot say this is what is going to happen. The team, just to remind everybody, is owned 100% by him and not anybody else, so he can make the decisions. We will go from there.

"I'm very positive about where we are now. We are getting through this difficult period with the coronavirus, pretty good in the moment, we are doing the right things. We live within our means and what we have got, and therefore I think Haas is here to stay."

Next article
F1 floor changes could lead to "front to back" rework of aero

Previous article

F1 floor changes could lead to "front to back" rework of aero
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why McLaren has joined Williams in hunt for new owners

2
Formula 1

Mercedes targets car updates for F1 season opener

3h
3
Supercars

Bathurst 1000 set to be sole Supercars enduro in 2020

4
Formula E

Why Rast is almost a risk-free bet for Audi

1h
5
Formula 1

The 2005 US GP farce: The full inside story

3h

Latest videos

Why The F-Duct Was Banned From F1 09:30
Formula 1

Why The F-Duct Was Banned From F1

Grand Prix Greats – Mark Sutton’s favourite photos 02:34
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Mark Sutton’s favourite photos

Onboard Lap - Bahrain's 'Oval' Outer Circuit 01:01
Formula 1

Onboard Lap - Bahrain's 'Oval' Outer Circuit

Could F1 Race On The 'Oval' Bahrain Circuit? 02:53
Formula 1

Could F1 Race On The 'Oval' Bahrain Circuit?

Thinking Forward with Guenther Steiner 21:17
Formula 1

Thinking Forward with Guenther Steiner

Latest news

Steiner: Haas sale rumours are just plain mischief
Formula 1

Steiner: Haas sale rumours are just plain mischief

F1 floor changes could lead to "front to back" rework of aero
Formula 1

F1 floor changes could lead to "front to back" rework of aero

The 2005 US GP farce: The full inside story
Formula 1

The 2005 US GP farce: The full inside story

Mercedes targets car updates for F1 season opener
Formula 1

Mercedes targets car updates for F1 season opener

Legendary Ferrari F1 photographer Colombo knighted in Italy
Formula 1

Legendary Ferrari F1 photographer Colombo knighted in Italy

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.