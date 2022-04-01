Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1's Australian GP track changes: What's changed at Albert Park and why? Next / Berger: Hamilton’s F1 approach is ‘in the middle’ of Senna and Prost
Formula 1 News

Haas: Schumacher won’t lose confidence after Jeddah F1 crash

Haas Formula 1 boss Gunther Steiner does not believe Mick Schumacher will lose any confidence after a big crash in Jeddah qualifying forced him to miss the race.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble
Haas: Schumacher won’t lose confidence after Jeddah F1 crash

Schumacher lost control of his car at the high-speed Turn 12 during Q2 for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, resulting in a hefty impact with the barrier on the left-hand side of the track.

After being taken to hospital for precautionary checks, Schumacher was found to have suffered no injuries, but was ruled out of the Sunday grand prix.

It came as a setback for Schumacher, who recorded a career-best result of 11th in the Bahrain season opener and is now contending for his first points in F1 thanks to Haas's upswing in form.

But Steiner was sure that Schumacher's confidence would not be knocked by the crash, backing the German to bounce back amid the increased competition for points.

"I don't think that he'll lose confidence," Steiner said. "Obviously now the target is set a little bit higher than last year. Last year there was no question at all, we contended to be 19th and 20th. Because that was where we were - consistently, by the way.

"So this year, we think it's a good thing for him [to have more pressure]. Because you have to learn this. I continue to say the higher up you get, the thinner the air gets. So you need to deal with it.

"It's part of being an F1 driver. Dealing with pressure that's any high-profile sport or management position, it's like the pressure is on, and if you don't like the pressure, go and do something else."

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 Team addresses the press

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 Team addresses the press

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Steiner felt that analysing the cause of the crash with Schumacher would be key to help him understand what happened and ensure his confidence was not dented.

"We need to talk it through, but I think he needs to do that, because we didn't drive the car, we need to show what he wants to see," Steiner said. "And I think [we need to] compare the data with Kevin, and I haven't compared the data. So did he try too hard? I don't know what it was. Was the tyre not warm enough? We need to find out.

"Then I think just getting back in a car, then you gain this confidence again."

Read Also:

Haas has already scored more points than in the previous two seasons combined thanks to Kevin Magnussen's back-to-back top-10 finishes in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

The team opted against developing its 2021 car in order to place full focus on the new regulations in 2022, and has also benefitted from a major step forward with Ferrari's power unit.

shares
comments

Related video

F1's Australian GP track changes: What's changed at Albert Park and why?
Previous article

F1's Australian GP track changes: What's changed at Albert Park and why?
Next article

Berger: Hamilton’s F1 approach is ‘in the middle’ of Senna and Prost

Berger: Hamilton’s F1 approach is ‘in the middle’ of Senna and Prost
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Red Bull downplays talk of big F1 upgrade package for Imola Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Red Bull downplays talk of big F1 upgrade package for Imola

Mercedes: Small weight cost for Hamilton's added F1 sensors Australian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes: Small weight cost for Hamilton's added F1 sensors

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Prime
Formula 1

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

Mick Schumacher More from
Mick Schumacher
Haas: Only chassis and engine escaped $1 million Schumacher smash Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Haas: Only chassis and engine escaped $1 million Schumacher smash

Schumacher would have been "ready" to start in Saudi F1 GP Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Schumacher would have been "ready" to start in Saudi F1 GP

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
22 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.