Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The factors that helped Magnussen pull off shock F1 pole Next / Alpine agrees to early F1 contract exit for Piastri
Formula 1 / São Paulo GP Opinion

Haas's shock Brazilian GP pole reminds us the joy F1 underdogs provide

OPINION: Even in Kevin Magnussen’s wildest dreams, he never expected to take pole position for Haas at the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix - he even said so himself. But exactly that scenario played out at Interlagos and offered a reminder of the wonders of a minnow beating the giants fair and square

Luke Smith
By:
Haas's shock Brazilian GP pole reminds us the joy F1 underdogs provide

With both championships long settled and the end of an intense season to date within sight, Brazil was hardly being hyped up as being a big weekend for Formula 1.

In fact, in the lead-up to the start of qualifying, I was discussing with some friends how this season feels like it has dragged on, particularly since Max Verstappen clinched his second title and made the remaining rounds dead rubbers. Negative? Yes. But mentally, many within F1 are already thinking of the winter break that is less than two weeks away.

But then along came Kevin Magnussen and Haas to remind us of the magic that F1 can conjure up when you least expect it, and why underdogs in both the series and in wider sport matter so, so much.

Interlagos has a funny habit of throwing up shock results like this. Think of Giancarlo Fisichella's victory amid the chaos of 2003, Nico Hulkenberg sticking his Williams on pole in the damp as a rookie in 2010, or Pierre Gasly's redemptive podium in 2019. All three were proper feel-good results - and now we have another to add to the collection.

Magnussen had looked punchy through the first two stages of qualifying en route to Q3. He even noted the small gaps to the frontrunners while sat waiting for the session to begin. "I was looking at the times after Q2, and thinking maybe this could be my smallest margin to pole position in my career," he said after the session. "And I was right!"

The stars naturally had to align for Magnussen - getting to the head of the queue; Max Verstappen making his mistake; George Russell going off when he did and the red flag coming out - but what followed was a little over 10 minutes of F1 theatre that will live long in the memory.

Read Also:
The Haas garage being at the end of pitlane became a key factor in Magnussen grabbing pole

The Haas garage being at the end of pitlane became a key factor in Magnussen grabbing pole

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"You're kidding…" came Magnussen's reply when he was told that he was P1 while circulating back to the pits under the red flag, the realisation of what might be about to happen kicking in. "I've never, ever felt like this in my life guys." He was quick to warn: "Don't celebrate yet!" There was still time on the clock, and the rain was yet to fully arrive.

"It just felt scary, because there was still time left, eight minutes," Magnussen explained after the session. "I couldn't really see how much it had been raining when I got back in the garage. If the session restarts, is the track going to be good enough for people to improve? Because we know we're not the fastest car.

"I just didn't want to jinx it. I was superstitious in the car, thinking I couldn't celebrate until it's there."

And so came the wait. The session went back to green with eight minutes left on the clock, the sky darkening and the tension building in the Haas garage. Barring something unfathomable, pole would surely belong to Magnussen. But the team members could only look nervously at the screens, while Magnussen remained sat in the cockpit in case he had to go out again.

Only nine months ago, it had to deal with the fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Uralkali's links to Putin and what that meant for its future, only to turn then to the past by bringing Magnussen back - and now it has a pole position

An exploratory lap by Sergio Perez on intermediates realistically put the writing on the wall for any chance of beating the pole time. Magnussen pulled a funny face for the TV camera in his garage and began to bob his head around, but still there was no huge celebration.

That came with two minutes to go when, at last, there wasn't time for anyone else to get a lap in. The Haas crew broke into wild celebrations, limbs everywhere, a couple reaching to Magnussen's car to lift off his headrest and help him out of the car. He was an F1 polesitter.

Magnussen punched the air furiously, the kind of celebration that we see so often in parc ferme, making it odd to watch it unfold within the cramped Haas garage, lights and screens around him. But if anything, it made it more personal; more fitting for what Haas has achieved.

Wild celebrations erupted in the Haas garage as Magnussen's pole was confirmed

Wild celebrations erupted in the Haas garage as Magnussen's pole was confirmed

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

This is a small team that has fought to be part of the establishment since joining the grid in 2016, proving that it is possible to join the grid and make it work successfully. It has dealt with uncertainty and unstable title sponsors, handled teammate clashes that left doors getting 'foksmashed', to borrow a term now part of F1's lexicon coined by Gunther Steiner in Drive to Survive, and breaking its status as the new kid on the block.

Only nine months ago, it had to deal with the fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Uralkali's links to the country's president Vladimir Putin and what that meant for its future, only to turn then to the past by bringing Magnussen back - and now it has a pole position.

The rule change for this year might have brought F1's midfield closer together, but of the 60 podium finishes available in the first 20 races, 59 of them have gone to one of the 'big three' teams, the exception being Lando Norris's third-place finish at Imola.

We know the overhaul of the technical regulations combined with the budget cap properly kicking in means it will take time for things to even out, giving more chance to the smaller operations to compete. But this year has still largely felt like a lockout for the rest of the field, lacking the shocks provided by Esteban Ocon in Hungary or Pierre Gasly at Monza in the last two years.

Friday went some way to changing that. It may not be a race win, and Magnussen may not even start up the order for Sunday's race given the sprint weekend format. But it is still a wonderful reminder of why the underdogs in F1 matter so much, giving the series the kind of heart and shock we so often take for granted.

To borrow another Steiner-ism: Haas looked like a bunch of f****** legends on Friday. What a lovely way to shake off any late-season lethargy and get us excited for the rest of the Interlagos weekend.

Read Also:
Magnussen couldn't hide his emotions at his maiden F1 pole

Magnussen couldn't hide his emotions at his maiden F1 pole

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

The factors that helped Magnussen pull off shock F1 pole
Previous article

The factors that helped Magnussen pull off shock F1 pole
Next article

Alpine agrees to early F1 contract exit for Piastri

Alpine agrees to early F1 contract exit for Piastri
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Alonso handed F1 penalty for Ocon clash as boss slams Alpine drivers São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Alonso handed F1 penalty for Ocon clash as boss slams Alpine drivers

Gasly avoids penalty points as stewards clear Brazil F1 start infringements São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Gasly avoids penalty points as stewards clear Brazil F1 start infringements

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Kevin Magnussen More from
Kevin Magnussen
Magnussen: “No problem" with Hulkenberg as 2023 F1 teammate
Formula 1

Magnussen: “No problem" with Hulkenberg as 2023 F1 teammate

Ex-Raikkonen F1 engineer Slade joins Haas to oversee Magnussen
Formula 1

Ex-Raikkonen F1 engineer Slade joins Haas to oversee Magnussen

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat Prime
Formula 1

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat

Haas F1 Team More from
Haas F1 Team
Haas plans to make second F1 2023 driver decision next week
Formula 1

Haas plans to make second F1 2023 driver decision next week

Alonso loses F1 points finish with penalty as Haas protest succeeds United States GP
Formula 1

Alonso loses F1 points finish with penalty as Haas protest succeeds

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Prime
Formula 1

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

Latest news

Bathurst TCR: Title all but decided by wild weather
TCR Australia TCR Australia

Bathurst TCR: Title all but decided by wild weather

Tony D'Alberto has one hand on the TCR Australia title thanks to the second Bathurst International race being washed out.

Alonso handed F1 penalty for Ocon clash as boss slams Alpine drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso handed F1 penalty for Ocon clash as boss slams Alpine drivers

Fernando Alonso has received a five-second time penalty for the Interlagos clash with Alpine Formula 1 teammate Esteban Ocon as both faced criticism from team boss Otmar Szafnauer.

Gasly avoids penalty points as stewards clear Brazil F1 start infringements
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly avoids penalty points as stewards clear Brazil F1 start infringements

Pierre Gasly avoided adding to his Formula 1 penalty points tally after receiving a warning for driving too slowly, while Lewis Hamilton was cleared for a start infringement at Interlagos.

Vettel: Stroll and I could have worked together better in Brazil sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: Stroll and I could have worked together better in Brazil sprint

Sebastian Vettel thinks he and Aston Martin Formula 1 teammate Lance Stroll could have done a better job after they nearly crashed into each other in the Brazil sprint.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Prime

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2022
Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Prime

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Despite strong early results and qualifying dominance this season, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes eventually faded away as Max Verstappen and Red Bull sealed the drivers' and constructors' crowns with several races to spare. But Leclerc believes progress has been made in a number of areas, and is upbeat that the Scuderia can compete for honours once more

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2022
Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell Prime

Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell

Hoping to remain in the F1 paddock in some form in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has put a pin in his racing career to give himself the best chance of a 2024 reprieve. But it's a huge risk for the Australian – and F1 could theoretically lose one of its superstars with barely any commotion

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives Prime

Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives

One of the (many) measures of great drivers is their prowess in the rain, when the human agent is able to make up for deficiencies in their machinery. But which are the very best? We've come up with our top 10 performances - limited to one per driver - to settle the age-old debate

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1 Prime

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1

OPINION: As the first season of Formula 1’s new car design era heads to its conclusion in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the full scale of the rule revamp’s impact on the competitive order has been laid down. This shows a less-discussed element is still lurking and it’s something the championship will find hard to address

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2022
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be Prime

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour.

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.