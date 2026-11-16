Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Haas sticks with Rafael Camara for Las Vegas, Ryo Hirakawa in for FP1
Rookie driver Camara gets another chance to prepare for his full F1 debut in 2027
Jake Boxall-Legge
Published: Nov 16, 2026, 9:51 AM
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Rafael Camara, Haas F1 Team
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Rafael Camara will race again for Haas at Formula 1's upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix, as Ryo Hirakawa takes Ollie Bearman's seat for the opening practice session.
Both Hirakawa and Camara have now raced for the team following the dismissal of Esteban Ocon, who was stood down during the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend.
Hirakawa, contesting the World Endurance Championship finale in Monza - later winning his third WEC title - was unavailable for the previous F1 round in Brazil and this presented Haas an opportunity to bring Camara in for an early debut.
Camara will stay in the car for Las Vegas, as he gathers valuable experience for his full F1 debut next season with the team. Bearman meanwhile has only given up his seat for one FP1 session so far this year, so will do so for the final time to present Hirakawa with more track time in the VF-26.
Hirakawa scored a point in his Mexico City F1 debut, albeit after Oscar Piastri and the two Alpine drivers were handed post-race penalties, and impressed team principal Ayao Komatsu with "very good mental conviction - [he was] so clean. He delivered what we expected."
Ryo Hirakawa, Haas F1 Team
Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images
Camara endured a tougher debut run, as conditions at Interlagos were incredibly variable. The Brazilian built up through the weekend and showed good pace by the end of FP3, but the rain arrived ahead of qualifying and made his life more difficult.
After rescuing his car from a spin in Q1, Camara got as far as Q2 - but put his car into the wall at Turn 12 having been unable to get the correct rear-axle braking in low-grip conditions.
He thus qualified 13th and started 11th with other drivers taking grid penalties, but a tough stint on the intermediates put Camara towards the back of the field.
It is uncertain whether Camara will stay in the car for the rest of the season, given his position at the top of the F2 drivers' standings; he may wish to complete the season, but this will largely be at the behest of Haas and Ferrari.
Hirakawa could feasibly return to the car in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, should Camara return to F2 for those rounds.
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