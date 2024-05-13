All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1

Haas suing Steiner over alleged “Surviving to Drive” infringements

Haas Automation, the parent company sponsor of its Formula 1 outfit, is now suing former team boss Guenther Steiner for alleged trademark infringements in his “Surviving to Drive” autobiography.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Guenther Steiner, former Haas Team Principal and TV Presenter

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Just a few days after it emerged that Steiner was taking Haas to court in North Carolina for non-payment of commissions he says he is owed, it has become known that Haas has launched its own legal action in California.

In court papers lodged in the Central District of California, Western Division, Haas argues that Steiner and his publisher Ten Speed Press acted unlawfully in publishing images that it believes breached trademark rules.

Haas’ document alleges: “In 2023, without permission or consent from Haas Automation, Steiner authored, marketed, promoted, sold, distributed, and profited from a publication titled “Surviving to Drive” (the “Accused Product”), which unlawfully used and displayed, and continues to use and display, the Haas Automation Trademarks and the Haas Automation Trade Dress for Steiner’s personal financial gain and illicit profit.

“Haas Automation never consented to Steiner’s use of the Haas Automation Trademarks or the Haas Automation Trade Dress on the Accused Product.”

It said that it had made Steiner aware of its concerns but had not received a satisfactory response, which is what prompted its legal action.

“Haas Automation gave pre-lawsuit notice to Steiner but to date Steiner has taken no action to cease or mitigate his infringing acts, necessitating the instant lawsuit,” the papers added.

“Steiner sells and promotes the Accused Product in various mediums, including without limitation print and digital, in violation of Haas Automation’s exclusive intellectual property rights.

“Information available online indicates that as of January 2024, the Accused Product has exceeded sales of at least 150,000 units and generated revenue of at least $4,500,000.”

Haas is seeking damages from the defendants and has asked the court for a trial by jury over the matter.

The court papers argue that Haas owns several federally related trademarks for its CNC machine tools business and motorsport activities, and it lays out the photographs in the book – including the front cover – that it claims are unlawful.

Steiner and Haas parted company at the end of last year after his contract was not extended.

He had been with the Banbury-based squad since its formation in 2016 and had become a cult figure in F1 circles thanks to his appearances in the Netflix: Drive to Survive series.

If the California court action goes ahead, then the key issue that will likely need to be evaluated is whether Steiner and Ten Press’s use of the images could be considered fair use.

Fair use does permit individuals and publisher to use other’s trademarks without consent for a variety of purposes, including commentary, criticism, news reporting and comedy.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Sauber to add 'important' Imola upgrades to cure F1 pitstop woes
Next article Why Ford feels Red Bull has ace up its sleeve with F1 2026 engine project

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Why Ford feels Red Bull has ace up its sleeve with F1 2026 engine project

Why Ford feels Red Bull has ace up its sleeve with F1 2026 engine project

Formula 1
Why Ford feels Red Bull has ace up its sleeve with F1 2026 engine project
First FIA CEO Natalie Robyn announces departure

First FIA CEO Natalie Robyn announces departure

Formula 1
First FIA CEO Natalie Robyn announces departure
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?
Haas F1 Team
More from
Haas F1 Team
Hulkenberg: Komatsu "fought", "gave everything" to keep me at Haas in F1 2025

Hulkenberg: Komatsu "fought", "gave everything" to keep me at Haas in F1 2025

Formula 1
Hulkenberg: Komatsu "fought", "gave everything" to keep me at Haas in F1 2025
Chris Harris on F1: All Hail Kevin Magnussen, the Chaos King of Miami

Chris Harris on F1: All Hail Kevin Magnussen, the Chaos King of Miami

Formula 1
Miami GP
Chris Harris on F1: All Hail Kevin Magnussen, the Chaos King of Miami
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Latest news

Evans feels “new ideas” are required after WRC Portugal struggles

Evans feels “new ideas” are required after WRC Portugal struggles

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal
Evans feels “new ideas” are required after WRC Portugal struggles
Acosta: French GP was first chance for "something big" in MotoGP

Acosta: French GP was first chance for "something big" in MotoGP

MGP MotoGP
French GP
Acosta: French GP was first chance for "something big" in MotoGP
Newgarden “missing” Cindric at Indy, Porsche sportscar boss replaces him

Newgarden “missing” Cindric at Indy, Porsche sportscar boss replaces him

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Newgarden “missing” Cindric at Indy, Porsche sportscar boss replaces him
DTM's new Full Course Yellow rule receives heavy criticism from teams

DTM's new Full Course Yellow rule receives heavy criticism from teams

DTM DTM
DTM's new Full Course Yellow rule receives heavy criticism from teams

Prime

Discover prime content
Why it's time for F1 to hold its own "throwback" livery race

Why it's time for F1 to hold its own "throwback" livery race

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why it's time for F1 to hold its own "throwback" livery race
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics

The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke

The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia