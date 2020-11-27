Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
FP2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
06 Dec
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas to announce 2021 F1 line-up before season ends

shares
comments
Haas to announce 2021 F1 line-up before season ends
By:

Haas Formula 1 boss Gunther Steiner says that the US-owned team will announce its drivers for 2021 before the end of this season.

Haas is widely expected to run Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, and Steiner's comments are the clearest indication yet that official confirmation is due after the FIA F2 finale in Bahrain, and before the last Grand Prix of the season in Abu Dhabi.

That timing is logical given the obvious desire to keep both drivers focussed on their F2 programmes, as well as the need for them to formally qualify for their superlicences.

"We plan to announce it before the season is ending," said Steiner. "We don't know exactly the date yet, or the day, but it's not long to wait. It's a maximum of two weeks, so please be patient."

One question mark still surrounds Mazepin's claim to an FIA superlicence.

The Russian has to finish at least seventh in the F2 standings in order to claim enough points.

He currently lies sixth – but two poor weekends in Bahrain could see him slip down the order.

However, Steiner insisted that Haas's driver choice is not related to F2 results: "It's not dependent on that one. I need to disappoint you on that!"

The choice of two rookies will represent a change of philosophy for the team, which has hitherto run two veterans.

Read Also:

On Thursday current incumbent Kevin Magnussen said that any new driver will find the Haas "a difficult car to drive."

However, while stopping short of confirming the team's plans Steiner insisted that 2021 will be a good time for inexperienced drivers to enter the sport.

"If we bring in rookies – if – I think next year is a good time to bring in rookies," he said. "Because next year the car will not be developed a lot. There's a freeze on the car, a homologation of the car, so you cannot make big changes.

"Obviously we can make aero changes, but the car will not change in terms of fundamentals. So it's a development, and not a new development. And next year our focus will be on the '22 car anyway, so I think it's a transition year.

"I think it will be a good year for rookies to come in, to learn about being in F1 to start off with, getting to know the people around, getting to know how to go to press conferences, and things like this."

Related video

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens

Next article

Sainz set for first Ferrari F1 test with 2018 car

Sainz set for first Ferrari F1 test with 2018 car
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Ricciardo reveals talks with Porsche over 2015 Le Mans drive
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

Ricciardo reveals talks with Porsche over 2015 Le Mans drive

Latest news

Sainz set for first Ferrari F1 test with 2018 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz set for first Ferrari F1 test with 2018 car

Haas to announce 2021 F1 line-up before season ends
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas to announce 2021 F1 line-up before season ends

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens

Ferrari now in favour of F1 engine freeze from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari now in favour of F1 engine freeze from 2022

Trending

1
Le Mans

Ricciardo reveals talks with Porsche over 2015 Le Mans drive

5h

Latest news

Sainz set for first Ferrari F1 test with 2018 car
Formula 1

Sainz set for first Ferrari F1 test with 2018 car

Haas to announce 2021 F1 line-up before season ends
Formula 1

Haas to announce 2021 F1 line-up before season ends

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens

Ferrari now in favour of F1 engine freeze from 2022
Formula 1

Ferrari now in favour of F1 engine freeze from 2022

Bahrain GP: Hamilton leads FP1 as Mercedes dominates
Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Hamilton leads FP1 as Mercedes dominates

Latest videos

Is Alonso Wasting His Time Testing A 2018 F1 Car? 04:18
Formula 1
20h

Is Alonso Wasting His Time Testing A 2018 F1 Car?

My Job in 60 Seconds | Chief Mechanic 00:56
Formula 1
22h

My Job in 60 Seconds | Chief Mechanic

Why Do Modern F1 Cars Have 07:23
Formula 1
Nov 25, 2020

Why Do Modern F1 Cars Have "Raised Noses"?

The Secret To Hamilton's F1 Success 04:50
Formula 1
Nov 25, 2020

The Secret To Hamilton's F1 Success

F1: Johnny Herbert Breaks lap record at Brands Hatch 02:11
Formula 1
Nov 25, 2020

F1: Johnny Herbert Breaks lap record at Brands Hatch

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.