Haas to reveal F1 2024 livery next week

Haas, which finished bottom of the constructors' championship last season, has revealed on social media that it will show off its colour scheme on 2 February. It will use computer renders to do so.

In previous seasons, Haas has tended to go earlier than its rivals by releasing digital images of its livery for the forthcoming campaign.

Haas had already revealed that its new car would run for the first time at Silverstone on 11 February as part of a double shakedown plan ahead of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

The 2024 season will mark the first for the squad without Guenther Steiner at the helm.

Founding team principal Steiner's contract was up for renewal but owner Gene Haas opted against revisiting terms in light of the lowly championship position.

Throughout last year, the team struggled with extreme in-race tyre degradation. However, the arrival of a car concept change at the United States Grand Prix did not remedy the issue.

Drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg – both of whom have been retained for 2024 – opted to run different car specifications thereafter.

There was also a conflict between Haas and Steiner concerning the level of investment required to boost Haas' fortunes, with Steiner conscious that rival teams were spending to upgrade their infrastructure.

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, leads Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23

In his place, director of engineering Ayao Komatsu has been promoted.

Komatsu said: "The '24 car is a clear step. But whether it is good enough against the competition to start off with? I don't believe so, because we started so late.

"We changed the concept so late as well and then by actually doing the Austin update, we diverted our resources a little bit.

"So, I'm realistic about the car we put out in Bahrain, but not in a negative manner."

Sauber and Williams will kick off the F1 launch season with their respective London and New York City events on 5 February.

Reigning constructors' champion Red Bull is set to go last, with its RB20 scheduled for a 15 February unveil.