Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Haas to split cars between old and new F1 packages for Las Vegas GP

The Haas Formula 1 team is splitting its cars for the Las Vegas weekend, with Nico Hulkenberg running the old aero package and Kevin Magnussen the newer spec.

Adam Cooper
Author Adam Cooper
Updated
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23

The decision is not a result of an attempt at a back-to-back data-gathering exercise, but is simply down to the preferences of the individual drivers.

The team took a different direction with the upgrade package, first seen at the US GP last month, and has since earned some solid midfield grid positions.

However, the cars are still proving hard in their tyres over a race stint, leaving the helpless drivers to drop down the order.

"The main drive behind this was Nico feels that for him the old spec suits him better, and Kevin is the opposite," said team boss Guenther Steiner of the decision to run both versions.

"We've opted to give them what they want, we have two races to go and nothing to lose, so we've tried to do what we can.

"We could discuss gathering data, but we've got enough data, it's a decision based on what each driver likes more than anything else. It puts them in a comfortable position so that they're as happy as they can be with the car they get."

Regarding the specific challenges of the night event, he added: "The low temperatures are a challenge, as everyone knows you need to keep the tyres higher than the minimum temperature, which is higher than five degrees, so we always need to keep them a bit warmer, but it depends also a lot on the asphalt.

"It's a combination of temperature and roughness of asphalt, but I don't think degradation can get much worse for us than in Brazil. On Thursday, during practice, we'll get to know the surface, the track, the temperature and then we'll know more."

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23

Steiner indicated that the main issue in races is tyre surface overheating, caused by excessive sliding, and he stressed that it has to be solved for 2024.

"We're learning what doesn't work, but I think we need to fix it," he told Motorsport.com after the Brazilian GP. "We know what we need on the aero. But we still need to make it, obviously.

"We are going in the right direction I hope in the wind tunnel. And for next year, we will cure this, we'll learn about the cooling of the rims, and all that stuff.

"At the moment, we don't have a big issue any more with the carcass temperature, it's just the sliding, the surface overheating now.

"You learn bit by bit, but we cannot keep on learning, we need to give some results, to be honest. At least we're doing something, because the other car just didn't work."

Steiner made it clear that the tyre issue was still very evident at Interlagos, the team's third race since the update package was introduced.

After repairs to damage sustained in the startline accident were completed during the red flag period Nico Hulkenberg eventually finished 12th, beating only the cars that were a lap down from the restart.

"Nico struggled so much," said Steiner. "It's all management. It's not racing, it's management. It's a pattern of the whole year. It's not just the rears, it's all the tyres, we just have big deg, we just cannot keep them alive.

"But look at the Mercedes. What is it that some cars are doing it good, and some are bad? The Aston was good, but the Ferrari was degging as well."

shares
comments

Related video

Previous article FIA set to tighten up F1 right of review procedure
Next article Why standing waves and tyre graining will be huge challenges in Vegas
Adam Cooper
More from
Adam Cooper
FIA set to tighten up F1 right of review procedure

FIA set to tighten up F1 right of review procedure

Formula 1

FIA set to tighten up F1 right of review procedure FIA set to tighten up F1 right of review procedure

How cold Las Vegas will test F1’s engineers

How cold Las Vegas will test F1’s engineers

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

How cold Las Vegas will test F1’s engineers How cold Las Vegas will test F1’s engineers

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Haas F1 Team
More from
Haas F1 Team
F1 stewards slam FIA's "inability" to enforce track limits in Haas US GP hearing

F1 stewards slam FIA's "inability" to enforce track limits in Haas US GP hearing

Formula 1

F1 stewards slam FIA's "inability" to enforce track limits in Haas US GP hearing F1 stewards slam FIA's "inability" to enforce track limits in Haas US GP hearing

Full FIA verdict on Haas' request for review of F1 US GP track limit breaches

Full FIA verdict on Haas' request for review of F1 US GP track limit breaches

Formula 1

Full FIA verdict on Haas' request for review of F1 US GP track limit breaches Full FIA verdict on Haas' request for review of F1 US GP track limit breaches

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

Latest news

Red Bull to follow Marc Marquez in ending Honda MotoGP relationship

Red Bull to follow Marc Marquez in ending Honda MotoGP relationship

MGP MotoGP

Red Bull to follow Marc Marquez in ending Honda MotoGP relationship Red Bull to follow Marc Marquez in ending Honda MotoGP relationship

Pfaff Motorsports adds Alexander Rossi to Rolex 24 lineup

Pfaff Motorsports adds Alexander Rossi to Rolex 24 lineup

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Pfaff Motorsports adds Alexander Rossi to Rolex 24 lineup Pfaff Motorsports adds Alexander Rossi to Rolex 24 lineup

Iron Lynx Lamborghini reveals GTD Pro line-up for Daytona before Hypercar debut

Iron Lynx Lamborghini reveals GTD Pro line-up for Daytona before Hypercar debut

IMSA IMSA

Iron Lynx Lamborghini reveals GTD Pro line-up for Daytona before Hypercar debut Iron Lynx Lamborghini reveals GTD Pro line-up for Daytona before Hypercar debut

The contrasting fortunes of 1993's bottom six F1 teams

The contrasting fortunes of 1993's bottom six F1 teams

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

The contrasting fortunes of 1993's bottom six F1 teams The contrasting fortunes of 1993's bottom six F1 teams

The contrasting fortunes of 1993's bottom six F1 teams

The contrasting fortunes of 1993's bottom six F1 teams

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The contrasting fortunes of 1993's bottom six F1 teams The contrasting fortunes of 1993's bottom six F1 teams

F1 folk: A journey from Alonso's kart mechanic to Verstappen's F1 tutor

F1 folk: A journey from Alonso's kart mechanic to Verstappen's F1 tutor

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

F1 folk: A journey from Alonso's kart mechanic to Verstappen's F1 tutor F1 folk: A journey from Alonso's kart mechanic to Verstappen's F1 tutor

The inescapable conclusion from F1's slowing Red Bull debate in 2023

The inescapable conclusion from F1's slowing Red Bull debate in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The inescapable conclusion from F1's slowing Red Bull debate in 2023 The inescapable conclusion from F1's slowing Red Bull debate in 2023

What 'that' rumour and 'that' Brazil podium told us about Alonso

What 'that' rumour and 'that' Brazil podium told us about Alonso

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

What 'that' rumour and 'that' Brazil podium told us about Alonso What 'that' rumour and 'that' Brazil podium told us about Alonso

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe